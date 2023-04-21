Brucellosis is a complicated and destructive disease. The bacterium’s myriad species can infect different animal populations. Many of the Brucella species are capable of spreading to humans. Brucellosis also can be difficult to identify clinically. That’s because in the absence of abortions or stillbirths, it doesn’t show distinct clinical signs.
Controlling the disease has been addressed through a national eradication program for about 80 years. That includes development of vaccines to protect livestock. But protection is difficult due to different host-bacterial species combinations and potential transmission from different wildlife such as elk, bison and feral swine.
Wild species can transmit brucellosis to domestic livestock, including those that are already immunized. It causes animals to test positive on serologic – or antibody – tests, which initiates regulatory actions.
“When a livestock herd is infected, it’s very expensive to eliminate the disease,” said Steven Olsen, research leader and supervisory veterinary medical officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service’s Infectious Bacterial Diseases Research Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. “Frequently the herd is depopulated, which can be devastating. Cattle producers can’t identify the disease just by observing their herd. Vaccination is effective at preventing abortion events but less effective at preventing seroconversion after exposure. In the absence of abortion, there aren’t clinical signs because the pathogen is very well adapted to the host.”
Seroconversion is the development of specific antibodies in the blood resulting from infection. It’s used in the national eradication program to detect infection. Olsen and his team are working on developing new vaccines that can safely be administered to domestic livestock and wildlife populations to help prevent the spread of brucellosis. The team also is researching improved diagnostics to identify infected animals, reduce or eliminate the disease in wildlife, and prevent transmission of disease to cattle herds.
“We hope to develop highly effective vaccines that prevent abortions, and also reduce or shorten infections after exposure,” Olsen said. “Any vaccine for wildlife will need to be in a delivery platform that can be effectively given. It also will need to be evaluated for environmental safety.”
People are also reading…
When infected wildlife transmit the disease to domestic livestock, the risk of female members of the herd experiencing abortions increases. The disease also can cause sterility in bulls. In most cases handlers must depopulate the entire herd, causing economic hardship.
There’s also a risk of transmitting brucellosis to humans. Many infected livestock can shed the bacteria in their milk. That can cause clinical disease in humans if they consume unpasteurized milk or associated products. When humans are infected, brucellosis can be a chronic, debilitating disease that doesn’t have distinct symptoms. That leads to difficulties in diagnosis.
“It’s a veterinary issue, but it’s also a public health issue,” Olsen said. “Our research data have suggested we need to tailor vaccines to specific species due to dramatic differences in immunologic responses between species.”
He and his team are collaborating with regulatory officials in areas around Yellowstone National Park, where wildlife – mainly elk but potentially bison as well – may come into contact with domestic livestock herds. They developed an effective two-dose vaccine strategy for immunizing bison, but administering two separate inoculations to free ranging wild bison is a challenge. The wild elk population in the area is much larger than bison. Because of their unique immunologic responses, a different vaccination strategy is required.
“Elk don’t develop protective immune responses to vaccination and we haven’t found any vaccine strategy that’s effective in reducing brucellosis in this species,” he said.
In addition to formulating new vaccines and effective delivery methods, Olsen is working on developing new diagnostics to enhance the ability to identify infected animals and remove them to prevent disease transmission. Addressing the disease in wildlife reservoirs will prevent spillover from wildlife to domestic livestock.
“We continue to collaborate with stakeholders, including livestock owners and regulatory officials, to identify new research objectives or areas that need addressing,” he said. “Our overall goal is to complete the brucellosis eradication program for cattle and swine and eliminate the disease from free-ranging wildlife.”
Todd Silver is branch chief of external communications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service.