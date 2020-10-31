Developing new management techniques to boost the productivity and economic efficiency of organic dairy farms is the aim of researchers at the University of New Hampshire. The researchers recently were awarded about $2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture to help organic dairies remain profitable in the face of ongoing market changes.
“After a decade-long 'boom' cycle – where demand outpaced production – diminished demand for fluid milk and poorer prices threaten the sustainability of the organic-dairy industry in New England and elsewhere,” said Andre Brito, an associate professor of agriculture, nutrition and food systems at the University of New Hampshire. “The need to enhance production efficiency, feed quality and milk components has become even more critical for ensuring that organic dairy remains profitable.”
The global market value of the organic-dairy market was $18 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $28 billion by 2023, according to Statista, a German company specializing in market and consumer data.
North America has one of the largest organic-dairy markets. It has been estimated to grow by 14 percent between 2016 and 2022. Sales of organic cow's milk in 2018 reached $1.36 billion in the United States, according to Statista.
Britt Lundgren, director of organic and sustainable agriculture for Stonyfield Farm of Londonderry, New Hampshire, said, “In 2006 there were no land-grant universities with a farm dedicated to researching organic-dairy production. Stonyfield and other organic-dairy companies helped fund the University of New Hampshire-Organic Dairy Research Farm to create a much-needed space for research that directly benefits organic dairy producers. The new research will support organic-dairy producer profitability, productivity and sustainability. It’s invaluable for supporting the future of organic dairy in the Northeast.”
With the new USDA grant the university’s scientists will test whether forage legume crops – such as red clover, white clover and alfalfa – can help address challenges organic-dairy farmers face. That includes maximizing forage yields and reducing the need for grain imports, implementing high-forage diets to capitalize on grass-fed and other specialty-milk markets, and optimizing the nutritive value of dairy diets to improve yields of milk and milk components.
“To capitalize on the benefits of forage legumes we must also quantify and manage their potential tradeoffs," said Richard Smith, an associate professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire.
Forage diets rich in legumes can be associated with greater intake of phytoestrogens, which can negatively impact the reproductive health of cows. The scientists will assess and quantify tradeoffs and develop best-practice recommendations.
"The project will take a systems-level approach to identifying and managing the tradeoffs associated with diets high in forage legumes so organic dairy farming remains a strong component of New England’s agricultural landscape,” Smith said.
The scientists also plan to research best practices for establishing and maintaining alternative forage legumes in pastures and hayfields across different growing environments. Birdsfoot trefoil and kura clover are of emerging interest to dairy farmers because of their benefits to dairy nutrition and purported lack of phytoestrogens.
Legume alternatives may be identified and examined in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Western Australia-Pasture Systems Laboratory. Scientists there have been conducting research for decades on the effects of phytoestrogens on livestock.
The new research and educational program also will bring together the efforts of organic-dairy research farms at the University of New Hampshire and the University of Minnesota. The University of Maine will provide farmers information and strategies for managing mixed grass-legume stands to optimize legume proportion, persistence and quality. Scientists also will build a baseline dataset on quality components and phytoestrogen concentrations in forage legumes and milk for guiding future research and Extension.
The educational program will include sharing forage-legume information with farmers and other dairy professionals via field days and workshops. It also will involve sharing research and education from the University of New Hampshire and the University of Western Australia. Also planned is development of a forage quality- and phytoestrogen-prediction tool to aid dairy farmers in managing intake of phytoestrogens. Visit colsa.unh.edu and search for "organic dairy research farm" for more information.