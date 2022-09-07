Respiratory-disease battle plan shared

Bovine respiratory disease accounts for more than 24 percent of pre-weaned heifer deaths and about 59 percent of weaned heifer deaths on U.S. dairies. But there are ways to manage the battle against it.
“Bovine respiratory disease is a multifactorial disease; a variety of factors and pathogens are at play,” said Dr. Stephen Foulke, a professional-services veterinarian at Boehringer Ingelheim. “So our approach to managing the disease needs to be multifaceted as well.”
Build immunity
“One of the first and most important things we can do to jump-start immunity is to ensure calves receive high-quality colostrum after birth,” Foulke said. “Calves are born without any real antibodies circulating in their system so they rely on passive immunity from maternal antibodies in colostrum to fight infection.”
The instant a calf is born a clock begins ticking on its colostrum intake that can have lasting effects on health and productivity. Ideally calves should receive 10 percent to 12 percent of their body weight in high-quality colostrum within one to two hours of birth.
As passive immunity from colostrum wanes, respiratory vaccines may be necessary to stimulate acquired immunity. Calves can be vaccinated at an early age with injectable modified-live virus vaccines.
Antibodies absorbed from colostrum can interfere with the development of immunity from modified-live vaccines for several months after birth. Therefore it’s important to administer a modified-live virus vaccine proven to develop immunity in calves, even in the presence of colostral antibodies.
While some strategies may help to prevent infection there’s no single practice that can prevent disease all of the time. Many variables affect disease risk. Controlling bovine respiratory disease requires a holistic approach. An effective battle plan includes building immunity, mitigating risk and managing infections.
Mitigate Risk
Good colostrum management and vaccination can help increase herd immunity greater than the level of disease challenge. But stressors and management factors can increase the disease challenge exceeding herd immunity, leading to infection.
Many variables and risk factors can present challenges and lead to infection. Adverse weather, crowding, transportation and weaning are a few factors. Although some of those events and some level of stress may be unavoidable, there are many aspects of management where producers do have control.
• Provide clean, dry bedding in draft-free space and shield cattle from harsh weather.
• Don’t house immune-naïve calves in the same building as older animals.
• Maintain good ventilation to reduce airborne pathogens and dust.
• Work with a veterinarian to implement a deworming protocol.
• Practice reduced-stress handling. Present a calm disposition, avoid loud noises, reduce the use of cattle prods and remove visual distractions.
• Consider metaphylaxis or group antibiotic treatment for at-risk animals or for any cattle with unknown health histories.
• Screen incoming calves for bovine viral diarrhea virus and remove persistently infected calves from the herd.
• Ensure cows are well-fed with a properly balanced and highly nutritious diet.
Manage Infection
Even with the best vaccines and management practices, bovine respiratory disease can strike and infections can occur. Some animals will require an antimicrobial to help them fight the disease. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent long-term damage.
“Early diagnosis can be challenging but there are some tools to help,” Foulke said. “I recommend training employees to identify the early signs of the disease. Look for coughing, nasal discharge, droopy ears, reduced nutrient intake or fever. Calf health scoring charts can be a helpful way to track those symptoms and diagnose calves more rapidly and objectively.”
If needed a veterinarian can recommend other diagnostic strategies, determine what pathogens are involved, and suggest the best approach moving forward. Any animals identified as being sick should be isolated from the herd. Producers should promptly decide which animals may need treatment.
Antimicrobial selection should be guided by the bacteria involved. If possible use an antibiotic known to treat all major bovine respiratory disease-causing pathogens, including Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and Mycoplasma bovis. An effective treatment should provide calves a rapid response to minimize lung damage. Look for an antimicrobial that is fast-acting and long-lasting to give them the best chance of recovery.
“Treatment is often a necessary part of managing bovine respiratory disease, but we can’t rely solely on antimicrobials or on any single practice to protect cattle,” Foulke said. “Bovine respiratory disease can be costly. Adopting a holistic approach is a great way to fight it.”
