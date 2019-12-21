Late fall is the time many cattle producers are weaning spring-born calves and making selections for replacement females.
The decision to keep heifers depends on the priorities of the operation. It's difficult to select heifers that will excel in maternal traits such as fertility, reduced maintenance costs and longevity while also selecting for growth and carcass traits. It's difficult to find a single animal that's going to excel at both.
It’s recommended producers who are focused on terminal traits consider outsourcing replacement females. But for producers raising their own replacement heifers, the next decision is when in the production cycle to make those selection decisions. One option is to retain a greater percentage of females than ultimately needed.
In that system the heifers are fed conservatively, putting pressure on them to reach puberty at a lighter weight. Then those heifers are exposed to bulls in a short breeding season. Those that conceive early are retained.
The negative is that now producers have additional feed costs tied into the extra heifers kept but not ultimately retained. An advantage of those cull heifers is they are backgrounded feeder cattle; they contribute to a revenue stream. Feed costs should be budgeted with that endpoint in mind.
Another option is to keep fewer replacement heifers at weaning. Feed them more aggressively so a greater percentage of them reach puberty early in the breeding season.
For beef producers following the second protocol there are some criteria that need to be considered. Heifers that are kept need to be some of the oldest -- meaning they were born early in the breeding season -- of the cows that are liked best.
“Those that calve early have more opportunities to become pregnant as yearlings, and as two- and three-year-olds,” said Bob Weaber, cow-calf specialist with Kansas State University-Extension.
He said it's important for producers to have a way to identify those females born early in the calving season. He recommends a color-tagging or numbering system. Along with knowing when they were born, producers need to also identify calves born from more-productive cows in the herd.
“As a producer I should recognize that under my management these are the cows that have thrived,” he said. “Maybe it's that they are more moderate in size or lactation, but there is something about them that fits my management system.”
But he said bulls used in the herd have a much-greater genetic influence.
“If we're thinking about the genetic flow in the herd, sire selection is the place where we can have the biggest impact over time,” he said. “Strategic sire selection for replacements is key.”
Visit www.ksre.k-state.edu for more information.