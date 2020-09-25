MARKESAN, Wis. – Retired farmer Darrell Cotterill, 85, has become a Facebook sensation. As of Sept. 17 the Markesan resident and his paintings had generated more than 2,400 ‘likes,’ 417 comments and 100 shares on The Northern Way of Life Facebook group page.
His paint-by-number pictures of wildlife, nature and farms reminiscent of Wisconsin have buoyed the spirits of countless people at a time when a bit of happiness is sorely needed.
Cotterill had farmed 48 years before retiring in 2015. He milked cows until 2000 when he sold his 73-cow herd. After that he raised dairy steers for beef production.
He completed his first paint-by-numbers painting in the early 1960s. People gave him some kits as a way to pass the time in the winter months, he said. But there was a long spell before he would paint again. Retirement spurred him into picking up the brushes. He orders paint-by-numbers kits through Herrschner’s or Mary Maxim catalogs.
“The older I get the more time I have to paint,” he said. “Painting gives me something to do, especially in the winter.”
Cotterill has completed 65 paintings. He gives them to his family and friends or hangs them in the home he shares with his wife, Nancy Cotterill. He doesn’t sell them.
