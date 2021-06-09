Rev rumen to prevent heat-stress condition

Have you ever felt like it’s too hot to eat? During periods of heat stress cows can feel the same way. They often change their feeding behavior as temperatures and humidity increase. While most people can skip a lunch or two without serious consequences, productive dairy cows shouldn’t miss a meal.
“When the temperature-humidity index increases, dairy-cow meal frequency generally declines and meal size often increases,” said Dr. Andy Skidmore, Lallemand Animal Nutrition veterinary technical services – ruminant.
Behavioral changes can affect rumen pH and function, leaving cows vulnerable to sub-acute ruminal acidosis. That reduces ration and milk component performance, he said.
Adding a live yeast probiotic such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae CNCM I-1077 to dairy rations can help slash sub-acute ruminal acidosis’ influence on one's herd.
Sub-acute ruminal acidosis is a common condition occurring when rumen pH stays less than 5.8 for a prolonged period. It’s difficult to diagnose because cows move in and out of sub-acute ruminal acidosis and usually don’t show clinical signs of illness. But one can see the effect because depressed fiber digestion associated with sub-acute ruminal acidosis translates into reduced milk-component production.
Decreased milk components from sub-acute ruminal acidosis carry a noteworthy financial drain. It’s estimated that the condition can cost dairy farmers an average $1.12 per day per cow. That’s $1,120 every day for a 1,000-cow herd.
“Sub-acute ruminal acidosis can occur even in well-managed herds, but it’s especially problematic in early lactation and high-producing cows,” Skidmore said. “It’s characterized by daily episodes of low ruminal pH that last several hours. The remedy to overcoming sub-acute ruminal acidosis is to reduce the time cows spend in such rumen pH conditions.”
More than 20 years of research shows adding the live-yeast probiotic S. cerevisiae CNCM I-1077 to rations helps improve cow performance reducing the incidence of sub-acute ruminal acidosis, even during heat stress. For example animals fed rations without the live yeast probiotic S. cerevisiae CNCM I-1077 spent more than double the time in sub-acute ruminal acidosis conditions – 240 minutes versus 78 minutes per day – than those receiving rations including that included it.
The feed additive helps increase fiber digestibility and improve rumen function, which enhances rumen pH and microbial activity. In turn those improvements increase diet utilization to boost milk-component production and cow productivity. The supplement has been shown to improve milk components by 0.36 pounds and feed efficiency by 7.6 percent, even during severe heat stress.
Cows supplemented with S. cerevisiae CNCM I-1077 modified their feeding behavior to more favorable patterns. Instead of fewer, larger meals that are common during heat stress, the pattern for supplemented cows showed more frequent meals that tended to be smaller. That resulted in more consistent total dry-matter intake levels. Cows fed the supplement also tended to ruminate longer and have fewer periods of elevated rumen temperature.
Adopting heat-abatement strategies, adding the supplement to rations, frequently pushing feed and delivering feed during cooler times of the day help maintain feed intake and mitigate the effects of sub-acute ruminal acidosis.
