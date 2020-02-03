Editor’s note: What are the first few days of transitioning from a conventional milking parlor to a robotic system really like? Andrew Sandeen, a Pennsylvania State University-Extension dairy educator, recently monitored a small dairy farm in Pennsylvania. He shared his observations.
Another robotic-milking system was installed in fall in western Pennsylvania. Here are some notes on the initial transition from a conventional herringbone parlor to a single robot. The robot was retrofitted into a freestall barn originally built in 1996.
Construction to accommodate the new milking system began in spring 2019. About the same time an automated alley-scraper was installed to clean alongside sand-bedded freestalls. It also was installed to help minimize cow disturbance because cows are no longer making group trips to the parlor. The new Lely Astronaut A5 unit was delivered in late July, allowing 2.5 months for installation.
The herd size was intentionally reduced a month before installation. Some cows were culled while others were dried off the day before startup. That brought the herd to 60 milking cows.
Transition day began with a final milking in the now-retired milking parlor. An enthusiastic first cow entered the robot at 10:30 a.m. A crew worked with the robot and the cows around the clock for the next few days. Two to three people moved cows into the robot for the first 12 hours. That was the time required to complete the first milking of all 60 cows. In hindsight a two-man crew was adequate for working with the cows. The owner spent most of the time working with the equipment. He was available to lend an additional set of hands when difficulty with cows arose. Robot-familiar professionals also were available the first few days to work with the owner on the equipment.
Throughout the first milking some cows spent quite a bit of time in the box. The robot frequently struggled to find teats and attach, especially when rear teats were close together. There was often a lot of forward and backward movement with smaller cows. That made the attachment and milking process more difficult. Several cows weren’t comfortable with the robotic arm moving underneath them and fought it. The arm took a beating but was impressively resilient. There were several times when a cow would manage to step over the arm with a hind leg. That inhibited progress until she stepped over again.
Amidst frequent kicking there were times when the clear shield in front of the teat-detection laser became dirty. That caused further delays in attaching the unit. Reverse tilt was the other difficult issue because the laser can’t detect high-hanging rear teats when shone across the floor of the fore udder.
About one-third of the cows didn’t let their milk down well the first day. Of course some were arriving with just a few hours of milk to start, but stress had an impact. That was apparent in the robot records and the bulk tank.
Unexpectedly during the first milking, the robot didn’t send milk from two of the cows to the bulk tank. That’s because one animal had been recorded as a fresh cow. The robot was treating her according to the default setting, which is to separate milk for four days. It was never clear why it happened with the other cow, but it hasn’t been a recurring issue.
The second time the herd was milked in just 9.5 hours. There was still a need for constant attention moving cows to the commitment pen and into the box for milking, but there was a lot less hard pushing.
On the second day it was possible for just one person to manage cow flow most of the time. The robot was much more efficient finding teats. One issue that arose was a bottleneck where cows exited the robot. They were congregating in the limited space, pretending to drink from the water trough. They appeared to just be curious about activity in the robot area. At times this made it difficult for cows to exit.
On the third day an alarm indicated an issue with water flow and pressure at the robot. It was determined water pressure was less than adequate when water also was being used elsewhere in the barn, such as at the waterers. This led to plans for adjusting how water is stored and used on the dairy so the robot has a reliable supply at all times.
By the fourth day the system was running well. Cows didn’t need excessive handling. They were becoming accustomed to the finger gates around the milking area. Some cows appeared to like the new setup so well they’d return to the robot more often than they should, checking to see if it would provide more grain.
That night the cows were left alone for four hours. Six of them voluntarily went to be milked. The next night the cows were left for five hours, and 16 voluntarily milked. The next night the cows were left for six hours, and the robot reported 22 had been milked during that time.
Two weeks after startup the owner had settled into a routine of fetching about eight cows in the morning and eight in the evening, with some regular offenders. Starting fresh cows was deemed a two-person job. But issues with a bottleneck around the milking area were now only minor. Dirt problems on the robot’s laser seemed to be a thing of the past. And daily milk production was remarkably consistent from day to day.
Two months after startup there were still a few fetch-cows every day. But the process of checking reports and pursuing important cows was easy to manage. The cows with the fewest average milkings per day – about 1.4 times – tended to be the ones on the fetch list. Other cows were visiting the robot as much as 3.7 times per day.
According to Dairy Herd Improvement Association data for the herd, somatic cell counts for several cows increased slightly on the first test after transitioning. But they declined by the next test a few weeks later. The older cows tended to have a more difficult transition. They visited the robot less frequently and had a more noticeable decline in production compared to younger cows. But milk production stayed fairly consistent across the herd. There will surely be more observations and adjustments, but the new way of managing milk collection at this farm is off to a good start.