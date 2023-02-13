Rotational grazing is a lifelong practice. Graziers are learning every year and trying to improve, says Steve Gabriel, a Cornell University-Extension agroforestry specialist. A good deal of their learning comes from watching how their paddocks change with the seasons and how animals graze.
Newcomers to rotational grazing might find daunting the need to calculate grazing space for a set number of animals. But there are several resources available to help. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides resources and technical assistance. The Food Animal Concerns Trust offers webinars regarding rotational grazing and other subjects.
Gabriel himself provides articles, videos and guidebooks on his farm’s website – Wellspring Forest Farm. He grazes Katahdin sheep at his Trumansburg, New York-area farm. He’s also written “Silvopasture,” a guide to managing grazing animals, forage crops and trees.
Sarah Flack of Sarah Flack Consulting has written a book that features acreage calculations and paddock layout, he said. The book is titled “The Art and Science of Grazing.” And there’s PastureMap, a software program that can assist graziers with grazing charts.
In a rotational grazing system one needs to plan for how many animals should be moved to a given paddock, how long to keep them in that paddock, and how long the paddock needs to rest and regenerate between grazing periods. The size and number of paddocks form the basics of a grazing plan.
In terms of calculating the carrying capacity of one’s pastures, Gabriel said one needs four pieces of information.
• length of grazing season
• average weight of animals – calculations can take into account growth stages
• daily utilization – the Natural Resources Conservation Service recommends 4 percent of body weight for grazing ruminants
• annual and seasonal yields in pounds per acre
Clipping samples, a falling-pasture plate or a pasture stick can be used to calculate dry matter per acre.
Gabriel likens the planning to conducting an orchestra – moving the right animals to the right place at the right time. And just as an orchestra conductor uses a baton, graziers have tools available to them.
One of those tools is fencing, which has become more innovative in recent years. It’s easier than ever to do rotational grazing with new portable fencing; prior to portable options, fencing required a lot of time and labor, he said. Fencing has continued to evolve to include virtual fencing, where a grazier can fit collars on animals, train them and have no fencing at all.
Learn how grazing animals act
Another tool is a lawn chair. Though a bit tongue-in-cheek, a lawn chair enables a grazier to sit and spend time watching animals graze – and learn how they interact with the landscape.
“It’s important to see animals ecologically in the landscape,” Gabriel said. “They’re disturbing the landscape; disturbance can be a positive or a negative force on the ecosystem. Our goal is to have them be a positive force again and again.”
Animals help manage the vegetation. Goats, for example, remove undesirable tree species through their grazing behavior.
It’s important to choose animals wisely – type, breed and culture of animals that will be introduced to the landscape. Animals that have been raised in confinement systems and aren’t familiar with grazing, for example, may need to be trained to the new landscape.
Create diverse forages
There’s no such thing as a perfect ration that every animal needs at a given time. And animals will choose different types of food.
“So we try to create diversity for them,” he said. “We want to spend energy on paddocks that are most depleted, slow to recover and least-diverse.”
There are several phases of grass growth.
• Phase 1 is when grasses grow slowly as plants build – or rebuild – root reserves and start to produce new tillers.
• Phase 2 is the “sweet spot,” where there’s rapid growth as well as heightened palatability for the grazing animals.
• Phase 3 is when growth slows. Grasses produce more lignin and become “woodier.” At that stage the grasses don’t provide as much energy and nutrition to animals. Plants turn energy into seed formation; nutrient levels for animals begin to decline.
Depending on time of the year the timing of the growth phases will be different. As yield increases quality begins to decline.
“We want to hit the intersection of the two points,” Gabriel said.
Animals can be introduced to a paddock when vegetation is 10 to 12 inches tall. When vegetation has been grazed to a height of about 4 inches, animals should be moved to the next paddock. If they’re allowed to overgraze, regrowth of grass tillers is hindered. If animals graze past the 4-inch mark they’re also more likely to consume parasites in the soil.
Graziers can increase the types of forages and also use trees as fodder. Tree species commonly used in grazing systems are black locust, poplar and mulberry. Trees provide fodder as well as shade and shelter. Gabriel has incorporated trees in his grazing system.
“Animals interact with woody stuff,” he said. “Willow is a good tree for fodder. The leaf material is high in condensed tannins, which are associated with reducing parasites in animal rumens.”
But some animals won’t eat more than a bite.
“You can hone in on how animals are choosing different types of food,” he said. “Some sheep will eat them for several minutes and others will walk away.”
Newcomers to grazing should begin with a small group of animals at less than the land’s carrying capacity, he said. “Then one can start moving them to new paddocks. It’s a good idea to have already prepared the next couple of paddocks in the rotation.”
Plan to mow the paddock after animals have been moved because they’ll likely have left behind vegetation such as thistles that they don’t like. Clipping after grazing is a good practice to prevent weed seeds from spreading, he said. Mowing can equate to haying, where the hay can be used at a later time.
“We graze as long as we can and bale-graze as long as we can, until snow and frozen ground is a hindrance,” he said.
Visit smallfarms.cornell.edu and wellspringforestfarm.comand foodanimalconcernstrust.org and nrcs.usda.gov and sarahflackconsulting.com and pasturemap.com for more information.
Steve Gabriel recently presented Rotational Grazing 101 in a webinar hosted by the Food Animals Concern Trust.
