Rural broadband needs expanding

OPINION I recently drafted legislation to dial-in the Wisconsin Rural Broadband Expansion Grant program. It’s intended to reach more unserved communities and continue expanding critical broadband infrastructure in Wisconsin. It’s the third time the legislature has revised the program to fine-tune the way we approach broadband expansion. I’m proud to lead those efforts.
Broadband expansion continues to be one of my priorities. We’ve made tremendous progress in Wisconsin. But with the progress comes the need to refine the Rural Broadband Expansion grant program and our efforts to continue expanding into the communities that need our support. The changes in the legislation, written with stakeholders, keep the grant program nimble so we’re reaching the truly unserved in Wisconsin.
The Rural Broadband Expansion Grant Program was created in 2013 to encourage broadband expansion into Wisconsin’s unserved and underserved areas. The program has awarded 268 grants totaling more than $72.5 million in investment since it began. The most recent grant cycle awarded 58 projects worth $28.4 million.
Through time the grant program has evolved to meet Wisconsin’s broadband-expansion needs. Since its inception the grant program has been adjusted to better collaborate with stakeholders, direct funding to the areas of greatest need and build accountability. The proposed bill makes several adjustments to further refine the Rural Broadband Expansion Grant program to continue focusing our efforts to expand broadband into truly unserved communities and ensure Wisconsin-taxpayer investments make a difference. We must evolve as we continue to meet our goals and reach new areas of the state.
The proposed legislation includes several highlights.
Eliminate the “underserved” category to focus on truly unserved communities. It also redefines “unserved” to be broadband delivered at speeds that better match reality and the actual expectations of consumers who are learning and working from home.
Give priority to expansion projects that have at least 50 percent matching funds and set a 40 percent match minimum.
Give priority to projects that offer speeds at 900 Mbps or greater.
Create measurable accountability by requiring a final report after project completions to ensure advertised speeds are accurate and the project is reaching subscribers.
Require the Public Service Commission to provide technical support to local project champions, and to facilitate relationships and connections with internet service providers.
Require the Public Service Commission to develop and provide educational tools for project champions to design projects and apply for grants.
Require each internet service provider that receives a grant to disclose coverage-availability data to the Public Service Commission by April 1 of each year to improve coverage mapping for future grant distribution.
As the state-budget discussion moves forward, we’ll be discussing the potential for broadband funding. I’m going to keep working on it. We need to fund broadband expansion. But we need to do it in a meaningful way that reaches the communities that are unserved and disconnected. The legislation I recently circulated dials-in the grant program to focus on those communities.
Wis. Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green represents District 17 as a member of the Republican Party. Visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/17/marklein or contact Sen.Marklein@legis.wisconsin.gov or 800-978-8008 for more information.