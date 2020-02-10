OPINION This past summer I worked hard to designate funds in the state budget for local rural roads. I originally sought $133 million, which was then compromised to $90 million to be divided among towns, counties, cities and villages for local road maintenance and repairs. That’s the package the legislature passed in the Wisconsin state budget.
Wis. Gov. Tony Evers vetoed $15 million off of those dollars and further vetoed all the language that directed the funding to local roads. Fortunately the Wisconsin Department of Transportation heard our pleas and approved a plan that mostly restored our original intent for the remaining $75 million in funding.
The funding will be distributed:
to cities and villages – about $19.04 million
to counties – about $26.67 million
to towns – about $29.29 million
to the Kaukauna lift bridge – $2.2 million
From the beginning we sought to make a strong, immediate and meaningful investment into the maintenance and repair of local roads throughout our communities. But the governor’s veto reduced the funding and created eligibility for projects that include buses, trains, harbors, bike paths and other non-road transportation projects. The governor named that grant program the Multimodal Local Supplement.
The application process for the Multimodal Local Supplement closed Dec. 6, 2019. I immediately requested copies of all the applications so I could determine the breadth of needs and requests that were competing for those dollars. About one month later I received the data. In total, the DOT has received 1,596 applications worth $1.47 billion in funding. The applications will be evaluated in three different groups – cities and villages, towns and counties.
From there three committees comprised of local transportation professionals will evaluate the applications in each category and make recommendations to DOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson. I have been told he will announce his decisions toward the end of February.
I will be monitoring the process and advocating for projects in rural Wisconsin to improve local rural roads. Our intention for those funds was to fix and maintain roads. We didn’t intend for those funds to be used for buses, trains and bike paths. The numbers I reported demonstrate there is a significant need for funding for roads. I strongly believe those funds should be used for roads and nothing else.
While our local towns will not be paying for Milwaukee’s trolley or buses in bigger cities, those types of projects may be funded through allocations to counties, cities and villages. A couple of our rural communities requested funds for bike paths; they will be evaluated against all the other worthy projects on the list. But I will be taking a closer look at all the other applications statewide to better understand all the requests. I will watch the city, village and county portions closely to ensure that rural cities, villages and counties don’t lose out to their urban counterparts.
The bottom line is we need to fix our roads now. That was the entire intent for those dollars all along. I will keep you posted on my analysis of the applications and the progress of the grant process.