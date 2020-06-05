The prevalence of Salmonella enterica subspecies enterica serovar Dublin – S. Dublin – infections in dairy cattle has been increasing in the past few years. And it can pose significant challenges to calves, especially those younger than six months.
The National Animal Health Monitoring System in 2014 estimated S. Dublin to be present on 8 percent of U.S. dairy farms. But that likely was an underestimation due to the limited sensitivity of the test used at the time. Several veterinary diagnostic laboratories have reported a progressive increase in the isolation of S. Dublin from samples.
S. Dublin is the cattle host-adapted strain of Salmonella. Infection can occur when susceptible calves ingest the bacteria shed by infected cows or calves. Diarrhea is a common consequence of Salmonella infections. But a more common sign of infection is respiratory disease in calves ranging from 2 to 12 weeks of age. After colonizing the gastrointestinal tract, S. Dublin can spread through the bloodstream into organs such as the liver, spleen or lymph nodes. Calves that survive the infection have a high probability of becoming carriers for life.
Illness associated with S. Dublin can be difficult to treat and may be fatal. Carrier animals can maintain the infection within a herd and may continue to shed bacteria. Many S. Dublin isolates from diagnostic samples at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory are resistant to most antimicrobials. See Table 1.
S. Dublin can be shed in manure as well as in milk, saliva, urine, semen and vaginal secretions of actively infected and carrier cattle. Limiting contact of susceptible animals with contaminated secretions is important to reduce the number of new infections. Hygiene and sanitation are key to reduce new infections.
Calves younger than six months are at the greatest risk for infection. There are several clinical signs of infected calves.
- fever
- depression
- going off-feed
- pneumonia
- respiratory distress
- bloody diarrhea
- dehydration
- septicemia
- Swollen joints, bone or brain infection also are possible following blood-borne spread of the bacteria. Clinical signs can be chronic and include poor growth rates and ill-thrift.
Testing may be used to detect the organism via fecal culture. An enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay – ELISA – also may be used to detect the immune response of the animal via blood or milk. The organism can be detected by bacterial culture in a number of sample types. Fecal culture is the most common approach. But shedding by infected carriers is intermittent so negative results should be interpreted cautiously. Isolation from more chronic clinical manifestations or from treated animals can be difficult. At postmortem examination a wide range of tissues should be collected to increase chances of successful isolation.
The diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for antibodies depends on the age of the animal tested. The presence of maternally derived antibodies in calves younger than 3 months of age complicates interpretation of the assay in that age group. That’s because cross-reactions with other Salmonellae can occur. A positive finding should be followed by attempts to culture the organism. Because of the time taken for an increase in the blood concentration of antibodies, serology is best used for retrospective diagnosis or for monitoring purposes, and fecal culture for clinical diagnosis. Serological testing also can be conducted on milk samples.
A number of measures can be taken to address the spread of S. Dublin in herds, either in the control of an outbreak or in attempts to eradicate an endemic infection.
A risk assessment tool can help identify areas of greater risk for the transmission of S. Dublin based on farm management practices. See Figure 1. Dairy producers can contact the MSU-Extension to identify major risk areas for S. Dublin transmission in their herds using the tool.
The calving area is one of the most critical areas to address for control of Salmonella. Latent infections can reactivate at calving time and active carriers shed in great numbers. Newborns are unable to fight infections due to their underdeveloped immune systems. The calf with the dam allows transmission so calves should be moved as soon as possible within two hours after birth. Other cows, besides the calf’s own dam, present a risk through fecal shedding and cross-suckling. To reduce the spread of infection reduce the number of cows present in the calving pen, replenish bedding, disinfect regularly and avoid using the calving pen as a hospital pen or grouping newborn calves. General principles of good colostrum management apply.
Watch pre-weaned calves
Maintaining an adequate plane of nutrition during the pre-weaning stage is critical for supporting the calves’ immune system. Feeding waste milks risks exposure but pasteurization or acidification of milk can be beneficial.
Sanitizing feeding equipment is very important to limit infections in newborn calves. Most classes of disinfectants used on dairy farms are effective against gram-negative bacteria such as Salmonella. Removing organic material must always precede the use of any disinfectant. But power washing is discouraged because it can aerosolize bacteria.
Treatment recommendations shared
To treat calves infected by S. Dublin one should restore hydration status and correct electrolyte imbalances through fluid therapy. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be used for inflammation. Antimicrobials – where a suitable drug is identified – also can be considered.
Administering an oral electrolyte solution between milk feedings will help manage dehydration and acidosis. More severely affected calves would require intravenous-fluid therapy with alkalinizing agents and energy sources such as dextrose.
Calves suffering from nonspecific causes of diarrhea benefit from treatment with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Their use is recommended despite no specific evidence for the treatment of S. Dublin. But use of the drugs for treating diarrhea is extra-label and requires working with the farm’s veterinarian of record.
Appropriate antimicrobial selection is very challenging because most S. Dublin strains are multidrug resistant to antibiotics. See Table 1. The isolated strains aren’t sensitive to any of the antimicrobials labeled for used in calves with septicemia. So it’s important to determine the susceptibility pattern of the strains affecting each herd to develop a therapeutic plan. In most cases that would require the extra-label use of antimicrobials and the determination of meat-withholding times as directed by the herd veterinarian. Some antimicrobials aren’t allowed for use to treat this condition.
Vaccination of cows and calves is another strategy that could contribute to preventing and controlling S. Dublin. But studies involving Salmonella vaccines have produced mixed results. Therefore farmers and veterinarians should carefully evaluate whether including the vaccines is warranted depending on each scenario. Visit extension.msu.edu for more information.