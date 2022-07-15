 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salmonella serotype studied as therapeutic

“Evaluating Salmonella Cerro as a preventative for Salmonellosis,” led by Garret Suen, an associate professor of bacteriology.

Project Summary: Non-typhoidal Salmonella cause salmonellosis in dairy cows, resulting in diarrhea, abortion, endotoxemia and decreased milk production. The emergence of multi-drug resistant Salmonella has contributed to morbidity and mortality in humans and cattle. Strategies to combat non-typhoidal Salmonella on dairy farms, while preserving the efficacy of medically important antibiotics, is a research priority.

Salmonella enterica serotype Cerro is an emerging serotype on dairy farms and is thought to be less severe. The research team hypothesizes that initial S. Cerro colonization can prevent disease from virulent non-typhoidal Salmonella in a process called competitive exclusion.

To test that calves colonized by S. Cerro will be infected with virulent non-typhoidal Salmonella to determine if S. Cerro is capable of competitive exclusion. The goal for the project is to evaluate S. Cerro as a potential therapeutic by determining its effect on the host immune response and on microbiota development.

Garret Suen

Garret Suen

