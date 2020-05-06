Larry Scheckel grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. He attended eight years of a one-room country school, four years of high school and then headed off to the military for a spell. He married, attended college and started a teaching career. That career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.

Scheckel has been named Tomah Teacher of the Year three times and Presidential Awardee at the state level for six years. He’s the recipient of the Tandy Award, Kohl Award, Wisconsin Physics Teacher Award, Health Physics Society Award, Ron Gibbs Award and Excellence in Science Teaching Award. He’s has authored articles for The Science Teacher magazine and The Physics Teacher magazine. He’s been a Science Olympiad coach and robotics mentor, has organized field trips and star-gazing sessions, and has given orientation flights to students. He’s shared his expertise with teachers at National Science Teacher Association conventions, the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers and summer workshops. He’s given presentations to thousands of adults and students in such venues as children museums, Boys and Girls Clubs, Rotary and conventions.

He likes to bicycle in the Driftless area of south-central Wisconsin, jog on back roads, fly a Cessna 150 over the verdant countryside, fly radio controlled planes, work crossword puzzles, and read newspapers historical books and trade magazines.

Larry and his wife, Ann, are both retired teachers; they live in Tomah, Wisconsin.