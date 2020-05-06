Question: Why do cow put their tongues up their noses?
Answer: A magazine insert to our newspaper arrived recently; the front page had a cow photo. Yes staring right at me, while eating lunch, was a full-frontal view of a Holstein cow with her long, rough and wet tongue reaching deeply into her left nostril. What was that cow doing? Who really nose?
Having four feet planted securely on terra firma, the cow cannot use a handkerchief. It’s also difficult to hold a Kleenex with hooves. Perhaps she’s searching for a place to keep a tissue. She could maybe be checking for bad breath or maybe her nose itches. Cows have allergies and a cow’s tongue is like very rough sandpaper. Or maybe it’s because a cow nose is sweaty, sweat is salty and cows love salt.
There’s a more-scientific explanation. The nose secretes mucus that protects the lungs from harmful bacteria. Because a cow can’t really use a handkerchief, she curls her long rough tongue into the nostril to give it a good healthy lick. The process keeps bossy from becoming sick and depressed. A contented cow is a good milk producer.
A cow’s tongue is very much involved in everything she does. When grazing she rips grass off by wrapping her tongue around a few succulent blades. The rhythm of the cow moving as she grazes is determined by the tongue activity. Her tongue moves a cud back and forth during resting time. The mother cow licks her calf as soon as it’s born. Cows interact with each other by licking. The tongue is involved in mating, but details will be omitted in this narrative.
Numerous old-wives tales endure concerning cows. If all the cows are lying down, a rainstorm is coming shortly – so the sages say. Some say it’s to preserve a dry patch of ground. Another theory is that lying down eases the stomach, which is said to be sensitive to changes in the atmospheric pressure brought on by a storm. A rather far-fetched account suggests cow legs have very tiny pore structures that can absorb moisture. Too much absorbed water will weaken the bones so much that they can no longer support the weight of the cow.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac points out that cows lie down in the field for many reasons. The most probable reason is they are tired and just want to take a break.
There are excellent scientific reasons why cows lie down. Cows don’t like wet hooves. Lying down gives the hooves a rest and an opportunity to dry. Blood circulation increases by about 30 percent for a cow lying down. People who study cows say a cow will lie down for about 12 hours every day. They sleep for only 30 minutes of that 12 hours; a lying-down cow has a chance to ruminate. And
A cow regurgitates previously consumed feed to chew a second time. The ruminant stomach has four compartments, the rumen being the first in line. Cows or cattle are called “flight” animals because they don’t fight back. Rather they flee from danger and predators. “Chewing the cud” or double-digestion behavior is believed have evolved through centuries. The grazing animal would eat as much as possible before fleeing an area. They could then “bring up the forage” and chew it again at a later time in a safer place.