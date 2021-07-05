Scours protection starts in dry period

The dry period is an important time to incorporate prevention points that guard cow health and the health of their offspring against scours. Scours accounts for one-half of all deaths of pre-weaned calves. Of those calves, 74 percent are treated with antibiotics. But the cost of scours goes beyond loss of life and cost of treatment – it also can have a negative effect on milk production in the first lactation.
Limiting the effect of scours starts in the dry-period and requires effective management of three areas – environment, cow and colostrum.
As a baseline for cow- and calf-health management, focus on limiting potential environmental bacteria threats. Remember that bacteria need a food source, such as manure, along with a moist, warm environment to thrive.
Make bedding management a primary area of focus. Bacteria thrive in the summer or in areas where heat stress is common. Regardless of the time of year, maintaining a clean, dry calving area minimizes a calf’s exposure to bacteria.
Providing adequate ventilation also can reduce the rate at which bacterial populations spread. Sufficient air exchange helps to remove heat from the environment that triggers growth of pathogens. Ventilation systems should work across all seasons.
A calf is dependent on maternal antibodies derived from its mother’s colostrum until its own immune system is fully developed. When a cow is vaccinated with a scours vaccine, its calf receives those antibodies through colostrum ingestion.
By vaccinating cows and first-calf heifers in late gestation, dairy farmers can reduce the risk of neonatal calf scours in the period just after birth. With the right vaccine costly losses can be prevented, and the next generation of the herd will have a healthy, productive start in life.
Only dam scours vaccines protect calves against all four major disease-causing pathogens and eliminate the need to adequately manage oral vaccination in individual calves. There are some considerations for choosing a scours vaccine.
Broad-spectrum protection – Calf scours can be caused by a multitude of bacterial and viral pathogens. Coronavirus and rotavirus are the most frequently diagnosed causes of viral scours, so choose a vaccine that offers complete scours protection. Look for the broadest spectrum clostridial protection, along with E. coli type K99 protection, to help prevent intestinal infections.
Subunit technology – Look for a sophisticated subunit E. coli technology. Subunit vaccines include antigenic components of a pathogen that are capable of inducing a protective immune response. In the case of E. coli, the technology can provide a strong, targeted E. coli immune response.
But some subunit technologies can lead to adverse vaccine reactions. When vaccinating pregnant cattle, look for a scours vaccine with sub-unit technology. That reduces the risk of an adverse response by limiting exposure to potentially dangerous endotoxins while providing maximum protection.
Flexible dosing schedule – Use a scours vaccine with a patented water and oil adjuvant to stimulate long-lasting immunity, and that also provides for flexible dosing. Depending on dry-period length a dairy farmer can time vaccination to maximize immune properties within the colostrum. That’s produced by the pregnant cow as early as five weeks before she calves.
Focus on colostrum
Vaccination of dry cows and heifers and excellent colostrum ingestion will help protect calves and give them a healthy start. It’s estimated that one-third of calf deaths in the first three weeks of life are due to inadequate colostrum intake, which makes critical colostrum management in the first few hours post-birth.
Dairies can achieve excellent colostrum through management practices, including providing a high-quality diet for dry cows. Ensure they’re in good general health and minimize stresses such as overcrowding in late pregnancy. Proper heat-stress management also helps maximize colostrum quality and its absorption upon administration at birth of the calf. Following those guidelines enhances the immune properties of colostrum by vaccinating cows during the dry period.
Calves should be born in a clean, dry and well-observed environment. The cow can be allowed to lick the calf for 20 minutes to help dry it and stimulate breathing. Within 30 minutes of being born, the calf should be moved to a nursery and fed its first meal of colostrum. The colostrum should be tested to ensure good levels of antibodies and low levels of bacteria.
Large calves, such as Holsteins, need one gallon of colostrum warmed to 100 degrees to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Smaller Jersey calves need two to three quarts of warmed colostrum. The sooner the calf is fed colostrum, the more likely it will have optimal absorption of antibodies to protect against scours.
Consult with a herd-health veterinarian to create a comprehensive scours-prevention program. Visit MAHCattle.com for more information.
Dr. Chris Schneider is a doctor of veterinary medicine and a cattle technical-services veterinarian for Merck Animal Health.