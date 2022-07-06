See people as people – not objects

It’s a life. It’s passion and joy. It’s a family’s most prized heirloom.
But too often that family can forget a farm is also a business. It’s a business that everyone needs to have a stake in – owners, employees, Mom and Dad, and the kids. Appropriately named Jay Joy travels the country to help producers decipher the challenges of sharing the joy.
“People who grew up in a family business – a family farm – they tend to lump everything together,” said Joy, owner of a consulting business called – again appropriately – Milk Money. “But if you break that apart – owner, and employee or manager – you need to have two different types of conversations. Getting people to acknowledge the separation is a good start.”
A business owner’s job is not to do all the jobs on the farm. It’s to find the people who are best at the jobs.
“If you’re a bad risk manager, fire yourself,” he said.
The owner’s job is to create the best team for the farm. And then that team needs to be given reasons to be invested in the business.
“Treat employees like people,” Joy said. “Talk to them. Find out what’s going on in their lives. Find out about them. Find out about their family. There comes a point where really-talented, driven and successful people aren’t happy being just an employee. They want skin in the game. They want to be part of what they’re generating. You need to be sure employees are emotionally invested.
“In agriculture it’s almost like we’re ashamed of success sometimes. ‘Don’t tell anybody we made $5 million this year; we need to keep that quiet.’ Farms who are transparent and honest keep employees invested.”
There’s an easy way to encourage employees to think like owners.
“Fricking make them one,” he said. “Make them an owner and treat them like an owner.”
Not everyone has the perfect skills to be an owner. Some just want to go to work and then go home to forget about the job. Good employees are often simply that – good employees. But others want to be owners and can be good owners.
Future owners can come from another pool in addition to employees – a pool that’s been on the farm since those in it could walk. Some kids want Mom and Dad’s farm. Some can’t wait to leave. Some aren’t sure either way. No matter the situation, if they’re old enough to have ideas, they’re old enough to listen to.
The key to successful transition – whether to a family member or non-family member – is communication. Everyone needs to sit down and talk. They need to communicate all the time, not just once a month.
“You need to get those issues out on the table and talk about them,” Joy said. “One thing I’ve found very helpful is a piece of paper and a pen. Draw out an organizational chart for this business and see what happens. If two or three or four people are in charge, nobody’s in charge. There must be one ultimate person in charge. The buck has to stop with one person. And it needs to be based on skills – not on age.
“This is a little controversial, but I think every business will reach a point where the business is larger than what a family can provide, or the family is larger than the business can provide. Genetics does not equal aptitude. It can be a head start, but it’s not the sole determinant of who should be sitting in the chair.”
But what can be difficult, he said, is when one party doesn’t want to talk. Sometimes the pace of the current generation in charge is super slow at releasing the reins. Joy said advisory boards can be exceptionally helpful in communication.
People are also reading…
“To me it’s a level-of-assurance thing for the exiting generation, but also training for the new generation,” he said. “You’re always going to be accountable to somebody. Training them that this is what accountability looks like is extremely important.”
A facilitator can meet with farm members – for a short time or for years.
“He can ask those tough questions,” Joy said. “I would highly encourage it – someone who’s not close and emotionally invested to help facilitate, to not take sides. The thoughts are had either way. It’s all about getting them out and talking about them. I think most families don’t have the ability to do that.”
When a child might step into succession is different on each farm.
“If it’s a financial situation, let’s pull out the balance sheet and see where we’re at,” Joy said. “I’ll say okay here’s where we are. Does everybody understand where we are?
“I don’t know that there’s a time frame. It varies, dependent on the pace at which the next generation is comfortable at taking over.”
Succession doesn’t necessarily mean success. A child might not have the passion and joy for the farm that his or her parents do, or might not be ready to take over.
“If they’re not prepared for it, all you’re setting them up for is to fall on their face,” he said. “(And) don’t give it away. If it’s given away, at some point in the future it will be taken away; they didn’t work for it, didn’t earn it. That’s true especially in the dairy industry because it’s its own unique animal.
“Make the next generation pay for it. Maybe not full price, but they got to pay something for it. They’ve got to develop and demonstrate their capacity to manage – such as you’ve got to start as a feed manager, just like for any employee.”
When a child finally steps into that leadership role, Joy suggests buying the parents a one-way ticket on a cruise ship.
“Send them on a long vacation,” he said, only half-joking.
But that won’t happen until the current generation in charge is ready to let go. And that’s difficult for many.
“They’ve built their identity for 50 years,” Joy said. “Often it’s not that the next generation can’t or doesn’t have the knowhow – it’s that Dad or Grandpa doesn’t want to give up the reins. What do most farmers do when they give it up? Die? I know that sounds morbid but too often that’s what happens.
“There are some farms – it’s sad – where they’ve run off the employees and the family members. They would rather see the farm fail than give up anything.
“But peer groups can be huge. If a consultant comes in who’s 30 years old and tries to tell Dad, he’s not going to listen. But to have one of his buddies step in who’s gone through it, he’ll listen.”
It comes back to listening – to others, to the kids, to Mom and Dad, and to what everyone is feeling. Acting intelligently on those feelings is what will take the farm successfully into the future.
Jay Joy has spent his career focused on the business of agriculture; prior to founding Milk Money he spent almost 10 years in banking with several financial institutions where he financed and advised a number of large commercial dairies, cattle feeders and grain companies. Email jay@milkmoneycfo.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.