- Grand Champion – “Cutting Edge Thunder Faye,” Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion, Copake, New York – 1st Aged Cow
- Reserve Grand Champion – “Peach Kist Total Tango,” Lindsey Rucks, Okeechobee, Florida – 1st Component Merit Cow
- Honorable Mention – “Cutting Edge D Trish ETV, ‘Daredevil’”, Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion, Copake, New York – 1st Junior 3-Year-Old
- Intermediate Champion – “Cutting Edge D Trish ETV, ‘Daredevil,’” Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion, Copake, New York – 1st Junior 3-Year-Old
- Reserve Intermediate Champion – “New View C Bravo, ‘Carter,’” John and Bonnie Ayers, Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion, Mechanicsburg, Ohio – 1st Senior 2-Year-Old
- Honorable Mention – “Groves View PKEG Trust Me, ‘Powderkeg,’” Brittany Groves, Billings, Montana – 1st Senior 3-Year-Old
- Junior Champion – “VoGrin Fabulous Wicked, ‘Fabulous,’” Tammy Voegli, Arlington, Wisconsin – 1st Fall Yearling
- Reserve Junior Champion – “Pit-Crew Durham Tallison, ‘Durham,’” Allison Foss, Cambridge, Minnesota – 1st Fall Calf
- Honorable Mention – “Jennings Gap S Shamrock, ‘Seaman,’” Billie Jo Rhodes, Churchville, Virginia – 1st Spring Yearling
- Best Bred and Owned – C&A Sweet Wonderment Ruth, ‘Wonderment,’” Ashely Swenson, Nicollet, Minnesota
- Total Performance Winner – “Lorreda Ssbloom Panda, ‘Seasidebloom,’” Fairdale Farm LLC, Owenton, Kentucky – 4-3 305 2x 41,441 4.0 1674 3.2 1362 ECM 45,649 – 2nd Place 5 yr Old – 309 points
- Nasco Type and Performance Award – Voelkers Durango Sasha, ‘Durango,’” Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion, Copake, New York – 6-9 305 2x 32,000 6.8 2,136 3.7 1,170 - ECM 47,076
- Premier Breeder – Ken Main and Peter Vail, New York
- Premier Exhibitor – Ken Main and Kenny Joe Manion, New York
Southwestern National Brown Swiss Show winners named
- Brown Swiss Association
