Step-by-step approach helps dairy thrive

KEWAUNEE, Wis. – Step by step Duane and Derek Ducat work to keep thriving the farming legacy that Clarence Ducat started in the 1960s. Duane Ducat purchased the farm in 1984 from his father, Clarence. He gradually increased the milking herd from 70 cows to 120 cows. He and his son, Derek Ducat, raised crops and did custom field work. They also expanded their farm by making conservation-minded decisions along the way. Through their custom work they met Dale Bogart and today they own and operate Deer Run Dairy LLC in partnership with him.
“We all wanted to expand and do similar things on our farms,” Derek Ducat said.
The Ducats and Bogart worked for more than three years looking at different farms where they could combine and expand their operations. They found the right farm in 2007 and in fall 2008 they started milking 750 cows at Deer Run Dairy near Kewaunee. They’ve since expanded the farm to 1,500 cows. They also manage 2,400 acres and do custom farming on 1,400 acres.
Derek Ducat heard about a new network of farms in the region that was experimenting with conservation practices in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Known as the Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network, it’s funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
Duane Ducat had previously worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to implement conservation practices on the farm.
“I knew I wanted to continue working to build the farm with conservation in mind,” Derek Ducat said. “When I heard about the opportunity to be involved in the demonstration-farm project, I wanted to join.”
Deer Run Dairy has become one of four farms participating in best conservation practices in the Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network. They are working to protect water quality in the Great Lakes. The Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are guiding the effort in cooperation with Peninsula Pride Farms, a farmer-led watershed protection group.
As a demonstration farm, Deer Run Dairy is testing low disturbance-manure application methods, cover crops, no-till – including “planting green” – and a denitrifying bioreactor for tile lines. The farmers’ goal is to keep soils healthy, grow the best feed for cow health and performance, and have a thriving farm that can adapt to changes in farm technologies, weather and economics.
“We’re proud to be a part of the network, which enables access to new technologies and sharing with others a better way of doing things,” Derek Ducat said.
Through a partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Deer Run Dairy also practices residue management, tillage management, no-till and cover crops.
“We planted 700 acres of cover crops in 2018,” Ducat said. “We’ve been planting cover crops for five years. We started on wheat ground where we planted radish, rye, barley and turnips.”
Deer Run Dairy’s partners have planted cover crops following corn silage as well as in fields that will be no-till planted to alfalfa the following spring.
“The ability to no-till plant directly into living cover crops helped us deal with wet conditions last spring,” Ducat said. “The no-till fields also allowed for easier silage harvest in fall with less damage to fields due to the increased carrying capacity of the ground.”
Deer Run Dairy has focused on upland wildlife-habitat management and wetland wildlife management. The farm’s owners installed structures to improve habitat for wood ducks and bats. They also installed filter strips, which provide an area of vegetation to remove contaminants from overland flow and conservation cover. Using the Environmental Quality Incentives Program they also made lighting-system improvements in their dairy barns and facilities.
Incorporating manure into the soil is the farm’s biggest challenge, Ducat said. The owners are working with the demonstration farm network to find ways to reduce erosion and practice no-till while incorporating manure.
“We’ve been able to tweak low disturbance-manure applications,” he said.
The farm hosted a field day in 2017 to show specialty-equipment options to other area farmers and to demonstrate the benefits of low disturbance-manure application.
“We’re looking at minimizing physical disturbance of the soil during application,” said Barry Bubolz, coordinator with the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. “Low disturbance-manure applications can help retain nitrogen and phosphorus and are compatible with cover crops.”
Deer Run Dairy’s owners have for a few years been drilling in a cover crop of winter rye immediately after silage harvest. Their custom hauler then broadcasts 5,000 gallons of manure.
“We make three 5,000-gallon applications in the fall and in spring,” Ducat said. “We split another application – some before and after planting.”
The Ducats and Bogart learned they can apply manure in tall rye.
“We apply a bit of early nitrogen to recoup what the rye was holding and we don't have to sidedress later,” he said. “The corn isn't stressed, our yields have been great, and I am happy with the tillage savings.”
With the help of the demonstration farm network, Deer Run Dairy’ partners will continue to test the best ways of incorporating manure into a no-till system. They plan to install a denitrifying bioreactor on some tile-drained ground. The practice involves installing an edge-of-field structure containing a carbon source such as wood chips. That reduces the concentration of nitrate-nitrogen in subsurface agricultural drainage.
The farm is taking more conservation steps and is demonstrating them to the public. Cost-share assistance can help farms do more in a tough economy, Ducat said.
“It’s been great to have the other three farms and the partners to share ideas, successes and failures. That helps us all to succeed and make conservation work,” he said. “And we’re able to do so much more because of the assistance from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.”
Tivoli Gough is a public-affairs specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin.