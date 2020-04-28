There are two times in a dairy cow’s life that can be critical to maximizing future milk production. One is the transition period around calving. The other is the weaning period when that cow was a calf between 45 days and 60 days old. Both times are stressful to the animal. Researchers continue to explore strategies and companies continue to develop products to meet those challenges.
As early as four weeks of age the calf starts to transition from a monogastric animal into the ruminant it will become. Starter grain is critical for rumen development and growth. Fresh water availability and consumption is directly correlated to grain consumption. Good-quality hay also can be important. But particle length should be kept at 2 inches to 3 inches. Remember that too much hay may limit grain consumption. An 8-to-1 grain-to-hay – by weight – ratio has been suggested as ideal for providing adequate energy while starting to expose the calf to roughage.
Between four weeks to eight weeks of age microbial populations in the rumen will begin to stabilize. By eight weeks the goal is to have a calf that has at least doubled in body weight since birth.
Many farms will wean dairy calves about eight weeks of age to transition from an expensive, labor-intensive liquid diet to a diet of grain and roughage. Stressors on the weaned calf can involve diet change. The calf also will likely experience a change in housing and social structure. In some cases the calf may be transported for long distances to a new housing facility. Those stressors can limit feed intake and water intake. They can make the calf more susceptible to diseases such as coccidiosis and bovine respiratory disease. To mitigate such stressors researchers and consultants have suggested a step-down strategy to milk feeding. And they’re investigating the benefits of group housing.
In addition to management strategies there are several feed additives to consider. Electrolytes will help the calf consume enough water and stay hydrated at the cellular level. Yeast products can help stabilize rumen pH and promote the proper ratio of starch-to-fiber-digesting bacteria. Ionophores and coccidiostats help prevent and control infection from Coccidia eimeria parasites. Direct-fed microbials can help build the ideal microbiome in the calf’s gut.
There are many feed additives to consider but not all are created equal. Work with a veterinarian, nutritionist and other consultants to include products that are science based, research backed and will specifically work in your management system. Give challenged calves the resources they need to overcome stress at weaning and they’ll perform well when they join the milking herd. Visit techmixglobal.com for more information.