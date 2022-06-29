Students brave epidemic for science

Research regarding choline supplementation was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 at the University of Wisconsin- Emmons Blaine Arlington Dairy Research Center. A pandemic called COVID shut it down; it was a total shutdown of all new research at the university.
“Reboot phase 1” in fall 2020 allowed some research to begin. As the university loosened constraints there was an opportunity to start new research projects at the dairy-research farm. In spite of the lack of vaccines at the time, graduate students jumped to be on the choline-research team rather than be quarantined in their homes. The first of the 116 research cows volunteered in November 2020, unconcerned about human problems as long as they were fed and pampered.
“Choline is a nutrient that’s required across all species,” said Heather White, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. “We can learn about it from other species. If it’s so important in other species, it probably has a pretty important role in dairy animals too, especially with their growth and performance challenges.”
Most of her research is on the liver; choline is known to affect liver pathways. It’s a key component in very-low-density-lipoprotein-cholesterol export; when enough is accumulated it can export fat – which is used to make milk fat.
“In some capacities, choline is a quasi D vitamin so it acts like one,” she said. “It could be it’s providing something missing in the cell. It could also be it increases gene expression through direct action, through changing the cell structure.”
There were five students on her team; a second team had a few more. Previous studies at the farm were very low-intensity; they had very little boots-on-the-ground time.
“This study was much more intensive,” White said. “We had people out at the farm seven days per week. We were working closer together than usual so we needed to wait a little longer to begin.
“In a study like this with calves and cows we need to consider when we can take the samples we need without interfering with milking, feeding, etc. We’d start at 6 in the morning at the farm to check in with the crew; ‘Any sick cows?’ Just like working on any farm. As cows came back from the parlor we took samples from any cows due for one. We took body weights, taking turns with fresh and pre-fresh cows. If we saw anything wrong we’d then work with the farm crew. It was just like working on any farm. We were just writing down a lot more numbers and sending samples back to the lab. At the end of the day we’d sort milk samples and take notes.”
When switching to calves the team was extremely careful with biosecurity, using new boots and other gear.
“We’d work every other day with the beef calves, then with the Holstein calves,” she said. “We took measurements. We could do some blood samples out on the farm.”
Meanwhile a team at the lab would weigh samples, label tubes, sort tubes and put them in a freezer. If COVID quarantines became necessary with the team at the farm, lab-team members could go to the farm; they knew what was going on there. Luckily no one on White’s team contracted COVID but there is no doubt the extra levels of planning changed the way they approach studies.
“There were things we learned about planning for and executing studies,” White said. “As hard as that period of COVID was, I think we learned some things – how we teach, how we work with students, how we conduct research, how we use but not overuse Zoom – that I hope we put to good use moving forward.”
The last of the calf study is currently winding down; most of the cows were off the study by the end of July 2021. More research will be shared as results become available.
“It’s so fascinating to me to be able to share part of how choline’s working,” White said. “I want to be able to show people there’s a reason it’s working, for them to say, ‘Okay I kind of understand that. And now back to making milk.”
Visit heatherwhite.dysci.wisc.edu or email Heather.white@wisc.edu for more information.
