The use of biochar to reduce ammonia emissions and odors from manure storage is being studied by three students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Biochar is a carbon-based material produced by heating biomass at hot temperatures with limited oxygen.
The students chose to study biochar because of research conducted by Joseph Sanford, an assistant professor of soil and crop science at UW-Platteville. He’s also a Dairy Innovation Hub researcher focused on agricultural-waste management.
The students – Jeffrey Smolinski, Zach Flitsch and Davin Dahl Smolinski – collected manure from the university’s Pioneer Farm. They placed manure samples in multiple 5-gallon buckets at the farm. They left some of the buckets alone, similar to what happens at most manure-storage areas. They added different types of biomass covers to the rest.
In the first trial, the students used wood chips and corn stover as covers on some of the buckets. They used biochar made from wood chips or corn stover as covers on other buckets.
They measured the emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and ammonia emanating from the buckets once a week for a six-month period. They measured the emissions after the buckets were filled and the covers were laid to determine the effect the covers had.
The group’s findings contained both expected and unexpected results. Sanford had suggested pelletizing some of the corn stover so it would be easier to handle and apply to the manure storage. The pelletized materials all sunk because they were too dense. But they still had some impact on the emissions.
Both the raw wood chips and corn stover covers reduced emissions for a month, but then started to sink. That resulted in ammonia emissions being similar to the control buckets, but with greater methane emission due to the added carbon in the manure.
The two biochar treatments performed well, with one cover maintaining its function throughout the project’s duration. The woodchip biochar essentially eliminated ammonia emission throughout the study. But the students saw a slight increases in methane emissions from the biochar treatments. That was possibly due to some biochar sinking and adding carbon to the manure storage.
Sanford is working with the students to establish a second trial. The students will first use separated manure solids as a cover, both raw and biochar converted. Then they’ll look at producing biochars at greater temperatures. The theory is that both might keep ammonia emissions low, but not increase methane emission as much. That’s because manure-solids biochar generally has much less carbon content than other biochars. Greater temperature biochar carbon may be a more stabilized carbon that will be unavailable for methane production.
One of the biggest findings from the research was the ability of the cover to remain on the surface of the manure for long periods of time, Smolinski said. Once it was gone, ammonia gases escaped with additional greenhouse gasses due to carbon supplied from the decomposing sunken cover. That perpetuated the problem the group is trying to solve. If the cover could stay afloat, the greenhouse-gas levels were significantly less with odor levels instantly reduced. Contact uwplatt.edu/profile/sanfordj for more information.
Kristie Reynolds is a writer in marketing and communications at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.