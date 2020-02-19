OPINION The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection commenced a review process in 2019 to propose changes to ATCP 51, an administrative rule related to livestock-facility siting in Wisconsin. Those rules govern the standards and procedures that are in effect when a farm seeks to locate or expand a livestock facility.
Current law requires the department to review the rules every four years. The review process was halted in November 2019 for a variety of reasons, but the rule-review discussion exposed several areas where the rules could be improved.
Wis. Rep. Travis Tranel, R-49-Cuba City, and I were contacted by a workgroup comprised of most of the livestock-agricultural organizations in Wisconsin to draft legislation to update livestock-siting statutes and processes, while maintaining current siting standards in ATCP 51. After several months of negotiation among agricultural groups, the Wisconsin Towns Association and the Wisconsin Counties Association, we have written a bill that’s a good step toward better livestock-siting rules and processes. They will enable farmers to expand while protecting our environment and maintaining local-government control.
The bill combines two of our main goals as we finish the legislative session – clean water and support for agriculture. It maintains strong existing standards while refining the way revision recommendations will be made in the future, to add stakeholder voices. It also provides relief for local governments by centralizing the review of livestock-siting applications, and maintains local control in the permitting process. State-level experts will apply the standards to applications and then provide a decision for local governments to use for permitting processes. All those changes create certainty and predictability for farmers. The bill is a win-win-win-win-win.
This bill accomplishes several goals.
Maintain current standards in ATCP 51 until they are revised through the rules process.
Maintain the rules process for livestock siting, with prescriptive membership for the technical-review advisory committee to recommend future revisions to rules.
Provide certainty and predictability for farmers by clarifying timelines, permitting fee caps and introducing a new centralized process for siting-application review.
Provide relief for local governments by requiring the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to determine whether livestock-siting applications meet siting standards. Current law requires local governments to apply state standards.
Create a new role for experts at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and at DNR to work with local governments for siting-plan review for statewide consistency and predictability for both local government and farmers.
Maintain local control through zoning processes.
Maintain public input as part of the livestock-siting application process.
The legislation was written with collaboration by several livestock-siting stakeholders.
Dairy Alliance of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
Dairy Business Association
Wisconsin Pork Producers Association
Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association
Wisconsin Association of Professional Agricultural Consultants
Wisconsin Towns Association
Wisconsin Counties Association
I’m optimistic the legislation will move swiftly through the legislative process in the last weeks of the legislative session. The bill fixes what’s broken and improves the livestock-siting process, as well as the processes we use to improve standards and rules. It lays a strong foundation for the future to support farmers and protect our natural resources.