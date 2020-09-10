Preventing mastitis infections in the dry period is an opportunity to prepare cows for successful production and good health in the next lactation. There’s a lot at risk if cows calve with mastitis after their dry period.
One study found that cows with a first-test somatic-cell count greater than 200,000 cells per milliliter produced an average 1,583 pounds less milk than cows with a normal first-test somatic-cell count. Cows with an elevated first-test somatic cell count were open 17 days longer. They were three times more likely to have a case of clinical mastitis and three more times likely to be culled from the herd.
Dairy farmers can avoid such problems by ensuring each step of a comprehensive dry-cow program is done correctly. It’s one thing to know what needs to be done. It’s another to ensure it’s happening in real time in the parlor. There are four steps that can make or break a dry off program.
- Clean teat ends completely. That may seem simple but many farms fail to do it correctly. It’s especially important to clean the teat ends prior to administering any products to prevent pathogens from being pushed into the teat canal. Don’t forget to again clean teats thoroughly between the application of a dry tube and a teat sealant.
- Prevent cross contamination. Once a teat is properly cleaned, it’s essential to avoid reaching across that teat end. To avoid cross contamination employees should work from farthest to closest teats when cleaning, but closest to farthest teats when administering products. Ensure employees wash their hands or change gloves between cows to prevent spread of bacteria.
- Squeeze the teat base. When applying an internal teat sealant squeeze the teat canal at its base to prevent the product from entering the udder. Sealants serve as a replacement for the keratin plug so they need to remain at the end of the teat.
- Tell your employees “why.” Employees want to do what’s best for your herd, but it might be tempting to speed through the process if they don’t understand the importance of each step. During training emphasize why dry cow-management is important for a productive lactation. Then explain what steps your employees need to take so they fully understand their role in preparing your herd for success in the dry period.
- Treat. Help resolve subclinical mastitis infections with a dry-cow tube.
- Seal. Block pathogens from entering the udder with an internal teat sealant.
- Protect. Prevent new mastitis infections with an Escherichia coli vaccine.
Following best practices and a comprehensive dry-cow program can help prevent mastitis and reduce somatic-cell count, ultimately protecting your dairy's productivity.