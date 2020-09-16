When we culture mastitis cases come in three flavors, so to speak – Gram-positive, Gram-negative and no-growth. We now know that Gram-negative and no-growth mastitis typically don’t require treatment. We could potentially reduce treatment costs by as much as 60 percent by focusing only on Gram-positive pathogens.
"Targeting and treating Gram-positive mastitis cases can save producers money on antibiotics and discarded milk as well as reduce hospital-pen density," said Dr. Daryl Nydam, a veterinarian and a professor in the Cornell University-College of Veterinary Medicine. “It also demonstrates the dairy industry’s commitment to thoughtful antibiotic use.”
Targeted mastitis therapy is a two-step approach – identifying the mastitis-causing pathogen through culturing and making a thoughtful treatment decision based on the results.
For mild to moderate mastitis culturing helps identify the animals to treat.
“When you culture, the results are generally equally distributed as one-third no-growth, one-third Gram-negative and one-third Gram-positive,” Nydam said.
No-growth – A no-growth case means the cow has cleared the infection on her own and doesn’t need antibiotic treatment. Occasionally it might be due to a different pathogen such as Mycoplasma that doesn’t grow in standard conditions, or an intermittently shed bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, Nydam said.
Gram-negative – A Gram-negative infection stimulates an acute immune response that can cause inflammation and more systemic signs, he said. But most Gram-negative mastitis cases – such as those caused by Escherichia coli – will self-cure and antibiotic treatment won’t alter the outcome. Most antibiotics also have limited efficacy against that pathogen.
Gram-positive – Gram-positive mastitis cases do require antibiotic treatment. They can become chronic if left untreated. Gram-positive infections often stimulate a less-acute immune response, resulting in prolonged inflammation and localized signs.
Look for an antibiotic that’s effective against Gram-positive bacteria such as staphylococci and streptococci. Ideally the tube has a tip that allows for partial insertion. Long tips can actually drag bacteria further into the teat.
Before using any kind of treatment try to be diligent about properly disinfecting teat ends with an alcohol pad. We also want a short-duration treatment – one to three days – to have milk back in the tank as soon as possible.
“A treatment program should be designed in consultation with a herd veterinarian,” Nydam said. “It’s important to focus on having healthy, immunologically robust cows housed in clean, dry and comfortable environments. We also want to ensure proper milking procedures. That involves cleaning and drying teats before milking and properly maintaining milking equipment. Keeping animals healthy will be far better for the cows, farmers and the public than any treatment plan.”