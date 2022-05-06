Teamwork leads to reproductive successes

LOMIRA, Wisconsin – Brenda Elsinger, co-owner of Elsinger Dairy and Grain Farms, credits teamwork for the herd’s reproductive performance. The Lomira-area dairy farm recently earned CentralStar Cooperative’s ReproStar Award in the 501- to 1,500-cow category.
“It means a lot to us,” Elsinger said about receiving the reproductive-efficiency award. “There are so many factors to getting a cow pregnant. It takes our whole team to accomplish this and it makes us proud to be recognized.”
Brian Kelroy, director of consulting and profit strategies for CentralStar, has been working with the farm for seven years.
“We provide both artificial-insemination services and genetic selection,” he said. “We focus on selecting bulls that will produce the next generation of animals that will help make the dairy profitable and sustainable.”
CentralStar employees regularly meet with Elsinger and the farm’s veterinarian, he said. Together they monitor reproductive results. They also work together on genetic selection.
“Genetic selection to sire more-fertile animals has continued to help us improve reproductively,” Kelroy said.
The Elsinger team uses an activity-monitoring system to more-efficiently catch cows in natural heat. The system specifically helps to identify cows that show secondary signs of heat, he said. Artificial-insemination specialists with CentralStar also do daily tail-chalking.
The farm team has implemented a 72-day voluntary waiting period, Elsinger said.
“That’s the herd’s sweet spot,” she said. “We’ve tried shorter and longer volunteer waiting periods, but this works for us.”
The team follows a timed artificial-insemination protocol in which an injection of prostaglandin is administered. That’s followed by a gonadotropin-releasing hormone injection – GnRH – to induce ovulation. The injections initiate a synchronized estrous cycle.
The team uses ultrasound technology to determine whether cows are open; cows that are still open are resynchronized. The herd’s current conception rate is 58 percent, Elsinger said.
Ultrasound also is used for pregnancy checks at 33 days, at 60 days and again before dry-off, Kelroy said. The farm’s pregnancy rate is 32 percent.
Elsinger said, “There are so many factors involved in reproduction – cow comfort, overall health – especially starting at birth (along with) good feed and consistent feeding, consistency in milking and a good team. It truly takes a team of top-notch people to make it happen.”
Elsinger Dairy works with a custom heifer-grower who pays close attention to heifer nutrition and feeding consistency, she said.
“We don’t have electronic heat detection at the heifer facility, but we’re doing well without it,” she said. “Heifers are bred at 14 months of age.”
Each cow in the Elsinger herd is evaluated individually. The farm has implemented a three-times-daily milking schedule, which means someone is available to help cows at any time of day. The team strives for cows to produce 100 pounds of energy-corrected milk per day with a somatic-cell count of less than 100.
Fourth-lactation cows and older are provided a separate area. Some cows in the herd are nine years old; some are bred to produce beef animals.
“We watch our stocking density,” Elsinger said of that area. “Those cows have paid for themselves and we owe it to them to provide the most comfort we can.”
Visit facebook.com -- search for "Elsinger Dairy and Grain Farms" -- and mycentralstar.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.