Tech intends to update barn cooling

Heat waves are difficult for everything – including people, shellfish, forests and crops. But one casualty of heat that doesn’t receive much attention outside of the agricultural community is dairy cows.
Heat stress is a major threat to bovines, which are particularly sensitive to hot weather because they have an average body temperature of 101.5 degrees. During hot days farmers put cows in shade or in a barn, spritz them with water and blast them with fans – using a lot of water and electricity in the process. Even still, heat stress, which can reduce milk production and fertility, costs dairy farmers about $1.5 billion per year in the United States and causes lots of animal suffering.
As climate change continues to lead to more and more-extreme heat waves, the bovine climate-control problem is only expected to become worse. That’s why Younghyun Kim, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and an interdisciplinary research team are investigating cutting-edge technologies to keep Bessie and her sisters from suffering unnecessary heat stress.
Kim is the lead principal investigator on a three-year $1-million project that began in 2021, funded by the National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Agriculture. The project is intended to develop cyber-physical systems to maintain optimal microclimates inside barns and mitigate the impact of heat stress on dairy cows.
“Advances in machine learning and the Internet-of-Things have made it possible to understand and manage not only the digital world but also living animals,” Kim said. “We want to answer the question of how we can promote productivity, sustainability and animal welfare in dairy farms using technologies. Wisconsin is the best place to investigate this research question and make the biggest impact with the best experts as a team.”
Researchers from across UW-Madison are collaborating on the project.
- Christopher Choi, a professor of biological-systems engineering
- Jennifer Van Os, an assistant professor and UW-Division of Extension specialist in animal and dairy sciences
- Dr. Sabrina Brounts, veterinarian, a clinical professor in UW-School of Veterinary Medicine’s.Department of Surgical Sciences
Most of the large-scale freestall barns currently preferred by the dairy industry are not particularly high-tech and don’t rely on advanced sensing technology to tell when animals are stressed. The aim of the new project is to develop external sensors and sensors implanted in cows that can continuously monitor their microenvironment and physiological stress. The sensors are to use thermal-induced behavior analysis and computational fluid dynamics-based microclimate control.
The data will allow analysis of heat-stress in real time, leading to automatic adjustments to barn cooling systems using a minimum amount of energy and water. The goal is to keep the cows cool, comfortable and productive; to improve the economics of the dairy business; and increase sustainability and animal well-being.
“Animal health and well-being is an important factor for not only the dairy farmer in Wisconsin, but also dairy farming in other states and countries,” Brounts said. “Therefore our sensing technology could potentially have a broad impact on animal health and farmers all over the world.”
The team will spend the first part of the project developing the sensors and controllers before testing the system at UW-Madison’s dairy barns, experimenting with different housing and ventilation systems. If it works with cows, the cyber-physical system may be applicable to poultry- and pork-production facilities as well.
The new system won’t just be good for animals; it will also help farmers save money and provide new jobs in agriculture technology.
“Because this proposed system would require builders with specialized knowledge based on the proposed research activities – particularly in the areas of advanced (Internet of Things)-based sensors and corresponding microclimate control – it should create opportunities for Wisconsin’s builders specializing in dairy-barn design, construction and operation,” Choi said.