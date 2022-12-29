Technologies assist sustainability

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features John Haag of Haag Dairy near Dane, Wisconsin. Haag is a member of Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative.
When did you begin farming and why?
John Haag: I began farming about 35 years ago. My dad farmed until I was in middle school; by that time I was completely hooked on farming. After high school and a couple years of college, I was able to start my farming career.
In what ways does being a member of Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative help you?
John Haag: The cooperative’s board of directors are all dairy farmers so I know they can relate to everything that happens on our farm.
What do you think are the biggest challenges the dairy industry faces today?
John Haag: Environmental regulations that aren’t based on scientific fact and the false information being presented on social media are challenges.
People are also reading…
What do you think are the biggest opportunities the dairy industry has now and in the future?
John Haag: The new technologies and practices being developed will allow us to be more sustainable, and do an even better job of taking care of the environment. Consumers are really wanting to know where their food comes from; that gives us a great opportunity to educate them about farming.
What do you like the most and the least about working as a dairy farmer?
John Haag: What I like most is being able to work with animals on a daily basis and watching them grow from newborn calves into productive cows. I also enjoy watching my kids and grandkids grow and learn the responsibilities of taking care of animals. What I like least is working outside in cold, snowy weather.
How do you think your farm’s business will change in the next 10 years?
John Haag: I think the biggest changes for our farm will be adopting more technology and becoming more efficient to remain profitable and sustainable.
Visit facebook.com/haagdairy and www.facebook.com/rollinghillscooperative for more information.
Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative is a milk-marketing cooperative based in Monroe, Wisconsin. It has 155 member-farms in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The cooperative markets 60 million pounds of milk per month, which is received at 18 different dairy plants.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.