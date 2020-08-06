Mycotoxins are an issue every year and can have a costly impact on one’s herd if not properly monitored and managed. Feed testing can help dairy farmers gain a better picture of specific mycotoxin challenges in rations and help in developing solutions.
Testing feed is critical to identify and proactively address mycotoxin issues so they don’t lead to declines in milk-production and reproductive challenges. Farms may be dealing with more than one type of mycotoxin. Their presence in feed is ever-changing. Testing can help determine what mycotoxins may be causing harm to animals, what adjustments need to be made before damage caused by mycotoxins is difficult or impossible to repair, and what vendors, if any, may be selling contaminated feedstuffs.
It’s also important to watch the herd closely for loose manure, cows going off feed, abortions, unusually poor milk production or missed heats. While they can be symptoms of various health issues the cause could be an underlying mycotoxin that testing can identify.
Seasonal changes in fall and spring can create a spike in mycotoxins. Testing at those times can help dairy farmers manage mycotoxin risk and make necessary changes to the ration to prevent health problems. But testing should be managed year-round. Testing frequency can vary from farm to farm based on potential risk and health of cows.
A key time to test is when a new load of ingredients arrives at the farm or when starting a new batch of silage in a totally mixed ration. Ingredients could have varying mycotoxins one hasn’t found in the feed. Continue testing the ingredients every two months until they’re fed or replaced. It’s also recommended to take two to three samples throughout mid- to late-fall to understand the mycotoxin risk in newly cropped feed.
Analysis reports are a great tool to identify the type of mycotoxins in one’s feed and to obtain recommendations to provide a solution. The report shows the level of risk of a particular mycotoxin or more than one mycotoxin. A typical report provides specific product recommendations to counter the effects of a mycotoxin issue, but farmers need to work with a nutritionist and a veterinarian to make ration adjustments.
Every farm can be affected by mycotoxins – even at a low level. Visit agrariansolutions.com for more information.