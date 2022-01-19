Texas edges toward third-largest status

Milk production in Texas increased 190 percent from 2001 to 2020 – from 5.1 billion pounds to 14.8 billion pounds. That’s the largest increase in milk production in the United States. Consequently Texas went from being the tenth-largest production state to the fifth-largest production state
A 2020 study indicated Texas would soon surpass New York in milk production if both states continued to grow at the same rate. Now the imminent expansion of milk-processing capacity in the Panhandle may position Texas as the country’s third-largest dairy state within the next five years.
Based on the rate of growth in milk production for the past five years – see Table 1 – the projected milk production for New York and Texas for 2021 will be 15.6 billion and 15.7 billion pounds, respectively. See Figure 1. Assuming the rate of growth remains stable, Texas’ milk production will be similar to that of Idaho by 2022 and will surpass Idaho by 2023.
In 2020 Texas and New Mexico combined produced 10.3 percent of the milk in the United States – 23 billion of the 223 billion pounds produced in the country. That shows the dairy industry's economic importance to the region. Milk production for 2020 in Texas and New Mexico was 14.83 billion pounds and 8.17 billion pounds, respectively. About 80 percent of that milk was produced in eastern New Mexico and northwest Texas.
Compared to 2019, both states combined produced 1 billion pounds more milk in 2020. That was mostly due to the 0.9 billion-pound increase in Texas' milk production.
The state's increased milk production is primarily due to an increase of dairy cattle in the Texas Panhandle. See Table 2. The state’s dairy-cattle inventory increased an average of 4.6 percent annually for the past five years. That’s 3.3 times faster than Idaho and 23 times faster than New York. Texas' inventory doubled from 2002 to 2021, increasing from 310,000 dairy cows to more than 625,000 today. See Figure 2. The increase occurred mainly in the Texas High Plains region. It had fewer than 20,000 dairy cows in 2001, but now has more than 475,000 cows.
Increased inventory wasn’t the only factor leading to increased milk production. Improvements in genetic selection, nutrition, reproductive performance and management practices also contributed.
Will Texas ever surpass Wisconsin or California? It’s unlikely Texas will ever produce more milk than Wisconsin or California. It’s practically impossible it could happen within the next 10 years. Wisconsin produced 30.7 billion pounds of milk in 2020, about double that of Texas. California produced 41.3 billion pounds of milk in 2020.
Water scarcity remains one of the main challenges for the Texas Panhandle. Dairy farmers are maximizing water efficiency and adding more economic value to water use compared to cash crops. Further improving water-efficiency use with new irrigation technologies, drought-tolerant crops, hydroponic systems, soil-health management practices and other strategies will be key in the future. Visit texasdairymatters.tamu.edu/ for more information.