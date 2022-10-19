Thomson Memorial Award presented

The A.C. “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award recently was presented to Timothy Coon of Amenia, New York, during the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Thomson was known for his leadership and sportsmanship in the show ring. The award is presented to a herdsman or showman who exhibits the same attributes as Thomson.
Coon was raised on a family Guernsey farm in eastern New York. His career has spanned time as a hoof trimmer and cattle fitter to working with Hanover Hill Sales and Service, The Cattle Exchange and the Guernsey Marketing Service. His passion for showing dairy cattle was further ignited during his first World Dairy Expo in 1981. He hasn’t missed a show since.
Coon worked the World Premiere Sale in 1982 and traveled with Dreamstreet Holsteins the year after that farm’s owners won grand, reserve and supreme champion titles. He then began managing the show crew of Lylehaven Holsteins from Montpelier, Vermont. Lylehaven Holsteins won many World Dairy Expo classes.
Coon started in 1995 working with Piedmont Jersey Inc. of Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, which also won many World Dairy Expo classes as well as All-American and All-Canadian shows. He helped prepare Waymar Patrick Nadine EX-97 for two grand champion Jersey titles at World Dairy Expo.
The New York native later initiated his own show string, which was composed of descendants of herds such as Woodmansee, Gage, Millbourne, Coondell, Long Pine, Oblong Valley and others. Most recently the string has consisted of many cows from Elite Dairy in Copake, New York.
In 2018 and 2019 Coon played a role in the success of Cutting Edge T Delilah’s titles of grand champion and supreme champion. For the past two years he has helped develop the grand champion Brown Swiss cow, Cutting Edge Thunder Faye.
Winner of premier breeder and premier exhibitor awards, Coon also was named the Klussendorf-MacKenzie award winner in 2015. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.