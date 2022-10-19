 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomson Memorial Award presented

Timothy Coon and Bill Hageman

Timothy Coon of Amenia, New York, left, earns the A.C. 'Whitie' Thomson Memorial Award at the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Standing with Coon is Bill Hageman, board president of World Dairy Expo. 

 World Dairy Expo

The A.C. “Whitie” Thomson Memorial Award recently was presented to Timothy Coon of Amenia, New York, during the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Thomson was known for his leadership and sportsmanship in the show ring. The award is presented to a herdsman or showman who exhibits the same attributes as Thomson.

Coon was raised on a family Guernsey farm in eastern New York. His career has spanned time as a hoof trimmer and cattle fitter to working with Hanover Hill Sales and Service, The Cattle Exchange and the Guernsey Marketing Service. His passion for showing dairy cattle was further ignited during his first World Dairy Expo in 1981. He hasn’t missed a show since.

Coon worked the World Premiere Sale in 1982 and traveled with Dreamstreet Holsteins the year after that farm’s owners won grand, reserve and supreme champion titles. He then began managing the show crew of Lylehaven Holsteins from Montpelier, Vermont. Lylehaven Holsteins won many World Dairy Expo classes.

People are also reading…

Coon started in 1995 working with Piedmont Jersey Inc. of Coaticook, Quebec, Canada, which also won many World Dairy Expo classes as well as All-American and All-Canadian shows. He helped prepare Waymar Patrick Nadine EX-97 for two grand champion Jersey titles at World Dairy Expo.

The New York native later initiated his own show string, which was composed of descendants of herds such as Woodmansee, Gage, Millbourne, Coondell, Long Pine, Oblong Valley and others. Most recently the string has consisted of many cows from Elite Dairy in Copake, New York.

In 2018 and 2019 Coon played a role in the success of Cutting Edge T Delilah’s titles of grand champion and supreme champion. For the past two years he has helped develop the grand champion Brown Swiss cow, Cutting Edge Thunder Faye.

Winner of premier breeder and premier exhibitor awards, Coon also was named the Klussendorf-MacKenzie award winner in 2015. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pennsylvania team wins 4-H contest

Pennsylvania team wins 4-H contest

Pennsylvania recently won the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The second-overall team, by…

Junior Ayrshire show winners named

Junior Ayrshire show winners named

Bricker Farms Gibbs Carvella was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Junior Ayrshire Show held at…

Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Herdsmanship efforts recognized

Maple-Leigh Futures of Delavan, Wisconsin, recently was presented the Overall Herdsmanship Award at the 2022 World Dairy Expo. Herdsmanship Aw…

Post-secondary teams place

Post-secondary teams place

The State University of New York-Cobleskill recently won first-place overall in team competition at the International Post-Secondary Dairy Cat…

Judging contest winners named

Judging contest winners named

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University recently finished first among 15 schools in the National Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judg…

Fitting-contest winners named

Fitting-contest winners named

Youth across North America participated in the 2022 World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest on Oct. 2 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, …

Purple reigns on Ruthless Ayrshire

Purple reigns on Ruthless Ayrshire

Palmyra Predator B Ruthless-ET recently was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Ayrshire Show at …

Klussendorf award winner chosen

Klussendorf award winner chosen

John Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois, recently was presented the Klussendorf Award during World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. The award is pres…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News