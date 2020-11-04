Creating lifelong immunity in dairy calves has never been more important. A proactive approach to health, nutrition and management is a must from day one. Having in place a proper program improves calf health and can improve resilience to stress and disease.
By implementing adequate colostrum protocols, feeding a consistent diet of whole milk or milk replacer, and incorporating immune-support products into the liquid ration, dairy farmers can help provide calves the greatest chance of success. Here are three management tips to help provide lifelong immunity.
1. Colostrum-program analysis. Measuring serum total proteins can help dairy farmers evaluate passive transfer of antibodies and provide better insights into the effectiveness of their colostrum program. In 2018 a group of calf experts in the United States and Canada reviewed and proposed updates to individual- and herd-based evaluation standards. The information was first published in 2019 by Godden et al in “Vet Clin North Am Food Anim Pract.” Farms with the most success will meet or exceed the standards. Definitions for the guidelines are listed.
- Excellent – greater than 40 percent of calves on the farm with serum total proteins greater than 6.2 grams per deciliter
- Good – about 30 percent of calves with serum total proteins between 5.8 grams per deciliter and 6.1 grams per deciliter
- Fair – about 20 percent of calves with serum total proteins between 5.1 grams per deciliter and 5.7 grams per deciliter
- Poor – about 10 percent of calves with serum total proteins of less than 5.1 grams per deciliter
2. Be consistent. Calves thrive on consistency in their nutrition program. Feed the same volume and temperature of the same product at the same time every day.
- Milk replacer – follow label directions on water temperature for reconstitution and mix to the same total solids every feeding
- Whole milk – monitor total solids and supplement as necessary to keep a consistent product
- Starter – as calves transition from a milk-fed diet to a grain diet, all changes should be gradual. Avoid making too many changes at once.
3. Include an immune-support product. Even the best programs aren’t perfect. Consider implementing an immune-support product that’s soluble in milk or milk replacer, helps to directly support the calf’s immune system, maintains gut integrity, and further develops the calf into an adult ruminant.
Work with your nutritionist or veterinarian to find a product that goes beyond one specific challenge, such as Escherichia coli. Products that support the gastrointestinal tract and immune system are key so the calf is better prepared to handle any challenge that arises.
There are going to be numerous challenges that arise along the way. A proactive calf-management program and consistent nutrition that supports the immune system can help calves face challenges and thrive toward lifetime success. Visit diamondv.com and pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov and search for "colostrum management for dairy calves" for more information.