Properly pasteurized whole milk can be a good source of nutrition for young calves. Whether one has fed pasteurized milk for years or is considering a transition, here are two tips to a successful feeding program.
1. Gradually transition from milk replacer to whole milk to reduce stress.
Start transitioning by blending milk replacer with pasteurized whole milk for two days to three days before fully switching to whole milk. Blend 75-percent milk replacer and 25-percent whole milk on day one. On day two blend 50 percent of each. And on day three blend 25-percent milk replacer and 75-percent whole milk.
Older calves have more developed digestive tracts and are better able to tolerate the common nutrient variations of a whole-milk diet. Consider feeding milk replacer to younger calves for the first two weeks to three weeks of life before transitioning to pasteurized whole milk when their digestive tracts are better equipped.
2. Focus on cleaning, sanitation and proper storage.
Collect and store whole milk in clean, closed containers to prevent contamination. Ensure that all buckets, bottles and handling equipment are properly cleaned and sanitized between each use.
If not pasteurizing immediately after collection chill milk to less than 38 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent growth of bacteria. After pasteurization feed milk to calves immediately or chill to reheat later. A delay in the cooling process can cause lingering bacteria to replicate quickly. Visit purinamills.com for more information.