Tool estimates corn-forage value

“Estimating energy value and milk-yield potential of whole-plant corn forage,” led by Luiz Ferraretto, an assistant professor and Extension specialist in the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences. His research and extension interests are applied ruminant nutrition and management.
Project Summary: Dairy-cattle diets rely primarily on forages. Adequate forage management targeting maximum quality is essential for farm sustainability and profitability. The use of fermented crops such as corn silage is common in Wisconsin. Producing greater amounts of better-quality forages is important at a time of increasing feed and fertilizer prices.
Tools for estimating energy value and milk-yield potential of corn silage have been widely used, but some require an update. The objective for the project is to update the MILK2006 spreadsheet, which is widely used by industry and academia to rank corn hybrids. A new tool will be developed to estimate the benefits and downfalls of increasing chop height of forage crops.