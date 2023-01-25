Tube-feeding tips shared

Proper care and management of dairy calves are some of the most important components of a successful dairy operation. Several tools are available to assist dairy farmers and personnel in their calf-care routines. The esophageal tube is one of those valuable tools.
• to ensure colostrum feeding as soon as the calf is born
• to provide milk on the first days of a calf's life if it’s unable to suck from the nipple bottle
• to provide electrolytes when a calf is sick
The proper and timely use of an esophageal tube can significantly affect a calf's health and future performance. Therefore it’s important to know when an esophageal tube should be used, how to use it safely, and what can be delivered using it.
There are several esophageal tubes on the market. They’re usually made of non-flexible plastic or stainless steel and are about one-half inch in diameter. In most cases they’re about 16 inches long. They have a rounded bulb at the end that’s inserted into the calf's esophagus.
Esophageal tubes attach to bags or bottles directly or through a flexible tube that can be bent or that comes equipped with a flow-control valve or clamp. That prevents contents from flowing while the tube is being introduced or removed.
The rounded bulb at the tip of the tube is important to prevent the calf’s throat from being scraped while inserting the tube. It also will help control backflow of liquids.
An esophageal tube feeder helps ensure proper colostrum feeding to calves. Whether it’s due to a farm's protocol where all newborns receive colostrum through a tube or necessity in the case of calves with suckling issues, administration of colostrum through a tube guarantees the calf will receive enough colostrum at a time when there’s maximum absorption of immunoglobulins.
Calves that are born premature, weak, from a difficult calving process or with poor suckling reflex will benefit from the tube. It assures fast and efficient colostrum delivery.
An esophageal tube also may be used to replenish fluids and electrolytes to calves with suppressed appetite and/or dehydration due to sickness or injury. Sick calves can quickly experience life-threatening malnutrition and dehydration if not treated correctly in the initial stages of the disease.
Although the tube can be a valuable tool in one’s farm toolbox, it’s essential to have a straightforward protocol that states when to use electrolytes and how much to give. Talk to a veterinarian about creating the best protocol for your farm.
Avoid feeding milk or milk replacers using the esophageal tube to calves that are two to three days or older due to the risk of developing rumen acidosis. That’s especially the case when they’re repeatedly force-fed repeatedly.
Ruminants have an esophageal groove that’s stimulated to close when a calf drinks milk. A bypass is formed when the groove is closed. That directs the milk or milk replacer into the abomasum, bypassing the rumen. The milk or milk replacer is deposited directly in the rumen when the calf is tube fed. Bacteria can be found in the calf’s rumen shortly after birth and will ferment the milk or milk replacer that’s deposited in the rumen. Fermentation results in volatile fatty acids that can reduce the rumen pH. That can causing acidosis that will set the calf back. But an esophageal tube can be used to feed electrolytes safely to sick calves.
Before inserting an esophageal tube one should have all of the necessary equipment that’s clean, sanitized, in good condition and free of cracks, nicks and rough edges. It’s a good idea to have one tube to administer colostrum and another to administer fluids.
Calves that receive fluids are sick, in most cases. Even with a proper cleaning routine, using the same equipment in both sick and healthy calves can increase the risk of infection.
Take tube-feeding steps
1. Restrain the calf. Position a standing calf between your legs and back the animal into a corner. Keep its head raised. If it can’t stand but is still strong enough to swallow, position the calf on its sternum and hold up its head.
2. Measure the tube. Before starting, mark on the tube the distance between the calf's nose and the elbow or back of the front leg. That’s the approximate length the tube should be inserted into the calf.
3. Insert the tube. Lubricating the probe can facilitate tubing the calf. Lubrication can be done using some of the fluid one is about to administer. The tube and any flexible tube connected to it should be empty before and during this step. That will prevent liquid spilling and aspiration during tube insertion. With the calf's head slightly raised, wrap your hands around the calf's mouth and gently squeeze to open it. Slowly and gently insert the tube over the calf's tongue in the direction of the back of the mouth. Aim for the left side of the throat, stimulating the calf to swallow. Once the tube passes past the throat, gently slide the tube down the esophagus until you reach the pre-determined mark. The tube should pass smoothly. If you feel any resistance, stop immediately and check the tube's position. When passing the tube connected to the bottle/bag, it’s crucial to ensure that the flow-control valve is closed or that the flexible tube/bag is bent to prevent liquid from flowing into the calf's throat during the process.
4. Check the tube and administer fluids. After inserting the tube to the mark, ensure it’s inserted into the esophagus and not the trachea or windpipe. To do this palpate the left side of the calf's neck. You should be able to feel the tube inside a softer structure. If you feel the tube inside a firm structure with rings, you have inserted it into the trachea instead of the esophagus. Gently remove the tube and try again. If the tube is in the right place, start the fluid therapy or colostrum feeding. Always administer warm fluids at a body temperature of 98 degrees to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Ensure that the calf's head and neck are above stomach level to prevent aspiration of liquids. Feed the calf slowly and monitor its behavior throughout the process. If the tube is placed correctly, the calf will remain calm, sometimes exhibiting mastication movements. Lower the bottle/bag if you suspect something is wrong or want to slow the fluid flow.
5. Remove the tube. After all the fluid has passed, stop the flow of liquid before removing the tube. The tube and any flexible tube connected to it should be empty before removal. Then lower the calf’s head and remove the tube toward the ground to avoid aspiration.
6. Clean the tube. Rinse the tube feeder and wash it with soap and hot water. Use a disinfectant to rinse again and hang the tube to let it completely dry before storing until the next use.
Visit extension.msu.edu or call 888-678-3464 for more information.
Victor Malacco is a dairy educator with the Michigan State University-Extension. He co-authored the article with Paola Bacigalupo Sanguesa, also with the Michigan State University-Extension; and Camila Lage, with the Cornell University-Cooperative Extension.