Umbilical-infection prevention tips shared

Umbilical infections can be costly and common in young calves. Several recent studies in both Canada and the United States have found that between 19 percent and 27 percent of calves can be affected with an enlarged or abnormal umbilicus.
Umbilical infections can cause a variety of short- and long-term consequences for heifer calves. They also result in increased treatment costs related to labor and medications. Navel infections have been associated with an increased risk of umbilical hernias, other calf diseases, reduced growth rates and mortality. The consequences are similar in males; calves arriving at a veal facility with an umbilical infection are more likely to suffer weight loss and die.
Blood flows to the umbilical cord during pregnancy. The umbilical cord is responsible for the inflow of nutrients and outflow of waste products. During birth the umbilical cord will rupture, leaving the end of the cord open to bacterial contamination.
If the umbilical cord doesn’t become infected it will dry and umbilical structures inside the abdomen will shrink. But if the umbilicus becomes contaminated, the cord provides a pathway for bacteria into the body. That can cause an infection in the umbilical cord as well as the liver, kidney and other organs connected to the structure. Bacteria can enter the bloodstream through the pathway and cause an infection in the joints. That can result in pain and further health complications.
Despite the prevalence of umbilical infections very few are treated. That suggests the condition could be underdiagnosed. To identify umbilical infections, one should feel the umbilicus to evaluate its size and the presence of pain, heat or discharge.
The calf has an infection if the umbilicus is more than one-half inch in diameter, is hot or painful – if a calf flinches when it’s touched – and there’s pus or foul-smelling discharge. Work with a veterinarian to determine the most appropriate treatments to address the condition.
Male dairy calves must have a dry and healed umbilical cord in order to be transported. Calves with an unhealed, enlarged or infected umbilical cord can’t be transported.
Prevent umbilical infections
To prevent infection minimize contact between the umbilical cord and bacteria. At calving the umbilical cord is most susceptible to bacterial contamination so it’s critical to ensure that the calving area is as clean as possible and free of manure. The area where calves are moved after calving also should be clean, dry and free of manure.
Another important area to consider is colostrum management. In cases of failed transfer of passive immunity, calves have a much greater risk of developing an umbilical infection. To maximize transfer of immunoglobulins, provide calves an ample quantity of colostrum – about .79 gallon to 1 gallon. Colostrum should contain more than 50 grams per liter of Immunoglobulin G with a Brix score of 22 or greater. It also should be fed promptly after birth, ideally within four hours.
Navel dipping with iodine or chlorhexidine is often used to prevent umbilical infections. There’s variable evidence about the benefit of the practice. More work is needed to confirm whether this it’s useful. Ensuring a clean environment with excellent colostrum management is the best practice.
Because of the potential consequences of infection, prevention is critical. It starts immediately after calving. Ensuring passive transfer of immunity and maintaining clean calving and calf housing areas is critical. Work with a veterinarian to develop a plan to manage umbilical infections.
The research was funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative. Visit calfcare.ca for more information.
Dr. Dave Renaud is a doctor of veterinary medicine and a consultant focused on dairy-herd health for ACER Consulting, which is based in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.