Unmanned-aerial vehicles help measure emissions

About 50 percent of the methane that California emits comes from dairy farms. To meet climate goals, the state has proposed ways to regulate dairy-methane emissions. But there currently isn’t a reliable way for dairy farmers to measure the amount of methane produced on their farms.
The amount of methane produced depends on the number of cows, their diet, the weather, and how wet manure is stored. Estimates of how much methane a farm produces are therefore uncertain. Measurements made by satellite or aircraft return the most accurate estimates, but they’re expensive and don’t always work at the individual-farm level.
Javier Gonzalez-Rocha, a postdoctoral fellow in mechanical engineering at the University of California-Riverside, is working with a team to develop aerial-robotic systems that can quantify methane emissions directly over a specific dairy facility.
Gonzalez-Rocha has developed a method for extracting wind velocity estimates from disturbances to unmanned-aerial-vehicle motion caused by wind. The algorithm has been adapted to an unmanned-aerial vehicle-based air-core system developed by an environmental engineering team at UC-Riverside.
An air core is similar to an ice core, a plug of ice pulled from a glacier. It can reveal changes in atmospheric composition through time. By combining wind velocity and air-core measurement capabilities, unmanned-aerial vehicles can help detect, localize and estimate methane emissions at fine spatial scales otherwise difficult to resolve using standard wind- and air-composition measurement techniques.
The ability of unmanned-aerial vehicles to hover and maneuver in constrained environments also provides possibilities for obtaining targeted observations of greenhouse gasses in the lower atmosphere.
The work is expected to yield findings addressing the reliability of unmanned-aerial vehicle-based atmospheric measurements in comparison to conventional wind- and air-composition sensors.
Gonzalez-Rocha is testing the vehicles at the UC-Riverside agricultural operations site and at California dairy farms. He’s using them to measure methane concentrations at different distances downwind from emission sources. Understanding how methane concentrations vary at differ downwind locations is critical for quantifying emission sources.
Although the techniques developed UC-Riverside are in their infancy, there remains potential for improving the accuracy of unmanned-aerial vehicle-based measurements. Ongoing work is exploring a multi-inlet air-core system to sample air composition at multiple heights simultaneously as the air vehicle moves across a methane plume. The researchers said they’re potentially on a course for farmers to use the technology in the next 5 to 10 years. Visit ucr.edu for more information.
Holly Ober is a senior public-information officer at the University of California-Riverside.