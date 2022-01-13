UW-Madison selects 'hub' research projects

The University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences recently selected 13 projects for funding through the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. Short-term, impactful research and outreach projects are intended to leverage existing UW-Madison expertise to provide timely results supporting the goals of the Dairy Innovation Hub.
With additional Dairy Innovation Hub support, the college recently hired five faculty in the areas of dairy economics, human nutrition, rumen-microbial physiology, and land and water stewardship.
The projects recently selected for grants are featured in the accompanying boxes.