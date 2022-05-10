UW-Madison team places first

Members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison-Dairy Challenge team recently placed first at the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge national contest. Dairy Challenge is a case-study competition in which students analyze the key management areas of a commercial dairy farm.
The contest involved 22 universities, whose four-person teams competed for awards based on the quality of their farm analysis and suggested solutions. The UW-Madison team – comprised of Gaelan Combs, Josh Gerbitz, Colin Uecker and Billy Zeimet – placed ahead of five other collegiate teams in their bracket. The team was coached by Ted Halbach, a dairy-management instructor in the department of animal and dairy sciences at UW-Madison.
The team members examined financial and production records at Soaring Eagle Dairy near Newton, Wisconsin. They also observed farm operations before developing recommendations for nutrition, reproduction, milking procedures, animal health, cow comfort, labor and financial management.
A panel consisting of a dairy producer, a veterinarian, a finance specialist and an agribusiness personnel judged recommendations and selected the top teams.
Teams from UW-Madison have placed either first or second in the past six contests. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 contest was rescheduled for 2022. The 2021 contest was held virtually so the 2022 competition marked the first time teams have visited farms since 2019.
Each student on the first-place teams received a $200 scholarship. Other first-place teams in the respective brackets were the University of Minnesota, Michigan State University and California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.
Other host farms for the competition were Strutz Farm Inc. of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; and Brickstead Dairy and Collins Dairy, both located near Greenleaf, Wisconsin. Visit andysci.wisc.edu for more information.