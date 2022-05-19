Vaccine-management tips shared

When used properly vaccines provide protection from viruses and bacteria. When farmers go to the expense, time and effort to vaccinate cattle, the last thing they want to do is compromise the program’s success by storing or handling products in a way that will diminish their efficacy. There are a few steps one can take to ensure a vaccine is as efficacious as possible.
Check expiration date
When purchasing a vaccine first check its expiration date. Ensure that the farm can use the volume before that date. Veterinary practices and distributors stay abreast of inventory to ensure a sufficient time to expiry. But if a farm is purchasing a large amount at once, the expiration date might occur before cattle are vaccinated.
Transport vaccines correctly
Producers should ensure there’s proper refrigeration from the time vaccines leave the veterinary clinic to the time they’re administered to cattle. Ideally vaccines should be placed in a cooler with ice packs when being transported.
People are also reading…
Vehicle temperatures quickly become warm or cold. Vaccines have a safe temperature zone for storage – usually 35 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit. Vaccines shouldn’t be allowed to become too warm or freeze while sitting in a vehicle or their effectiveness will be lost.
Keep vaccines refrigerated
Vaccines should always be kept refrigerated. Individual product labels will have safe temperatures listed. And by organizing vaccines according to expiration date, producers can ensure that vaccines with earlier expiration dates are used first.
Ensure that the refrigerator that’s used to store vaccines is in good working order. Keep a thermometer in the refrigerator to ensure the temperature isn't fluctuating.
Temperatures can vary within the refrigerator so it’s best to keep vaccines in the middle where temperatures are most stable. Never place them in the door where they’re subjected to fluctuations or against the back where they can freeze.
Prevent freezing
Vaccines generally include an adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response. Freezing can alter the adjuvant, rendering it ineffective. Even a single exposure to freezing temperatures can destroy vaccine potency. Avoid freezing of vaccines either in the refrigerator or when they’re in the barn being used during cold temperatures.
Avoid exposure to heat
Vaccines become inactivated when exposed to warm temperatures or sunlight. Therefore they should be used within an hour after removing them from a refrigerator. Only draw enough for what can be delivered in that amount of time and return later to the refrigerator for another batch.
That’s particularly important when using a vaccine that comes in a tray of individual doses. Leave the tray in the refrigerator. Take only enough for the number of cattle to be vaccinated.
Re-cooling a vaccine exposed to warm temperatures will not restore its effectiveness. Vaccines left unrefrigerated should be disposed of and replaced.
Use clean delivery system
A new sterile syringe and needle should be used for mixing, filling the syringe, and administering vaccines. That helps to avoid contaminating the vaccine bottle.
Two-part vaccines with a diluent should only be reconstituted with the diluent provided. After injecting an animal don’t place the same needle into the vaccine vial.
Although disposable syringes are preferred, some producers may use reusable syringes. Those syringes must be thoroughly cleaned. The best method is to clean syringes immediately with warm soapy water – before any material dries in them.
Separate the syringe and plunger and rinse all detergent away, then air dry on a clean surface. Remnants of soap or disinfectant can inactivate vaccine when the syringe is reused.
Check the label and be sure each animal receives the recommended volume. Be sure that staff members are familiar with the product and how it should be delivered.
For many vaccines, the entire contents must be used once opened or mixed to protect product potency. Check the label with the vaccine you’re using before returning it to the refrigerator.
Finally safely dispose of used vaccine vials and syringes in appropriate medical waste. And record the animals vaccinated as well as withdrawal times.
Disease-prevention strategies such as vaccination are far superior to treating ill animals. We can ensure that proper practices make the most of them.
Dr. Cynthia Miltenburg is the lead veterinarian for animal health and welfare at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. She wrote the article on behalf of the Ontario Animal Health Network. The network is comprised of veterinarians and specialists working in the public and private sectors. Their goals are to facilitate coordinated preparedness, early detection, and response to animal health and welfare. Visit www.oahn.ca for more information.