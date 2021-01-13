Video gamers join cow-health project

Dairy farmers and veterinarians in the United Kingdom recently enlisted the help of video-gaming experts to enhance cow health. They’re working to develop an artificial intelligence system that can recognize a cow by skin patterns and use an augmented-reality headset to display health and productivity data about the animal.
Agri-EPI Centre and VetPartners UK are cooperating on the SmARtview research project with video-game developer Pocket Sized Hands and Abertay University’s School of Design and Informatics. The research is being conducted at Agri-EPI’s South West Dairy Development Centre.
“By using technology that’s becoming advanced in the video-gaming world, we hope to be able to take the care and treatment of dairy cattle into a new era,” said Duncan Forbes, head of dairy at Agri-EPI.
The research combines the experiences of farmers and veterinarians with real-time data. Technology is being used to enhance rather than replace human skills, according to the researchers. The new system will be tested by veterinarians and allied professionals from VetPartners’ practices around the United Kingdom. Visit agri-epicentre.com and vetpartnersgroup.com for more information.