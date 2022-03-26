Vitamins, minerals play roles in calf health

Proper nutrition is important for calves at all stages of growth so they can be healthy and grow strong. That includes feeding calves a balanced ration and appropriate levels of vitamins and minerals. Minerals include both macrominerals – those required in relatively large amounts – and microminerals or trace minerals that animals need in much smaller amounts.
Calves with nutritional deficiencies are less able to withstand stressful events such as weaning or co-mingling, for example. The roles that vitamins and minerals play in calf health and development are highlighted.
Vitamins
Vitamins support many important metabolic processes in calves. The types of vitamins they need and in what amounts depends on their age and stage of growth. Calves will obtain most vitamins from their feed sources but may need supplements to ensure they’re receiving what they need.
Newly born calves often have poor levels of Vitamin A. Signs of deficiency include rough coat, dull eyes, diarrhea and pneumonia, which can lead to poor feed efficiency and greater susceptibility to disease. Calves may need extra vitamin A during stressful periods such as weaning or transport.
Vitamin D is important for healthy teeth and bone development. Calves showing slow growth, weakness, a stiff gait or labored breathing may be lacking a sufficient amount of vitamin D.
Vitamin E fosters muscle development and is often fed together with the trace mineral selenium. Vitamin K is required for blood clotting. In the early stages of their lives, calves receive vitamin B through milk. But once their rumens are developed Vitamin B, along with vitamin C, is synthesized by microorganisms in the gut.
Zinc
Zinc is a trace mineral that supports a healthy metabolism, ensuring that the animal properly digests and uses the feed it consumes. Zinc also boosts immune-system development, a critical stage in early life. That results in less sickness and healthier calves.
Zinc can strengthen hooves, which means less opportunity for pathogenic microbes to enter and cause foot disease. Calves that might be zinc-deficient will show signs of excessive salivation, listlessness and scaly lesions.
Selenium
Another trace mineral, selenium, helps boost normal growth and fertility. It also helps prevent disease challenges such as calf scours by contributing to healthy immune systems. Selenium deficiency in calves can result in nutritional muscular dystrophy or white-muscle disease.
Selenium is passed from the cow to the calf through the placenta, so ensuring that cows are consuming enough of the mineral is important. The cow’s ration should be supplemented with selenium. It might also be necessary to give calves a selenium injection after birth.
For vitamins and minerals to be as beneficial as possible they must be administered at an appropriate level and in a form animals can easily digest. That will vary from farm to farm. There’s no one-size-fits-all vitamin and mineral program.
Check tags on your milk replacer to ensure you’re providing balanced nutrition. For older, weaned calves, have feedstuffs tested and consult with a ruminant nutritionist who can help formulate the most ideal ration.
The research was funded by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative. Visit calfcare.ca for more information.
Lilian Schaer is an agriculture writer.