OPINION This time of the year is full of tradition. The gun-deer season, Thanksgiving, Christmas and many other holidays, celebrations and remembrances are on our minds.
Traditions are important. They maintain a cycle of life in our yearly calendar. They create opportunities to gather, celebrate, connect, remember and indulge. Planning for and anticipating our traditions is an important function of our humanity. We look forward to those things every year and maintain them for future generations.
But this year our traditions may look and feel a little different. We may be celebrating in smaller groups. We may be connecting virtually with family members far away. We may be masked, smiling with our eyes, as we greet neighbors and friends at the grocery store. We may tell our hunting tales via phone rather than in the local tavern.
As Americans we know we can adapt and overcome the challenges of this unusual year. We can find ways to maintain our traditions in new innovative ways or go back to basics of simpler times. Let’s all focus on the most important things and people in our lives. We can do this.
I’m thankful, grateful and blessed for all the people in my life, for my health and for all the opportunities I’ve been given to serve. My wife, Peggy, my children, Nicole and Bill, my stepchildren, my grandchildren, my mother, my brother and sisters, my extended family, friends and neighbors mean so much to me. All those people make my life rich.
I’ve been blessed with good health. I don’t take that for granted. As many of our fellow citizens struggle with health concerns I’m grateful for my health and continue to take steps to remain healthy and strong.
I’m humbled by your trust and encouragement as I continue to serve as a Wisconsin Senator and take on a new role as co-chair of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. In this second career I’ve been blessed to serve engaged communities and enthusiastic citizens. I’m proud of our work together and believe I’ve made a significant difference for those I serve. From rural broadband to rural roads, I know my efforts have had an impact.
As I sit in my tree stand and enjoy the delicious scents of roasting turkey and baking pies, I will be taking time to reflect on all my blessings and hopes for the future. I hope you and your family have a very Happy Thanksgiving and a successful safe hunt for all the deer hunters who will be joining me in the woods.