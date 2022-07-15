Whey-waste conversion studied

People are also reading…
“Pilot scale process to convert an acid whey waste stream to high-value food products,” led by Scott Rankin, a professor in the Department of Food Science with an interest in the dairy food processing industry.
Project Summary: The United States annually generates 3 million tons of acid whey, much of it a byproduct of Greek-yogurt production. Current strategies for processing the whey are inadequate due to its elevated level of acidity and reduced protein content. The majority of the whey is disposed of using unsustainable methods such as land applications on farm fields. The researchers have developed a bench-scale, patent-pending process to convert acid whey into three major products – glucose-galactose sweetener syrup, milk minerals and whey protein. The objective for the project is to demonstrate the technology at pilot scale. Researchers will produce pilot batches of glucose-galactose sweetener syrup and milk minerals and evaluate them for food safety. Potential customers will use samples of the syrup in products such as baked goods, ice cream and flavored milks.