The goal for ventilation in dairy barns is to remove moisture, dust and noxious gases while also removing heat during the summer months.
Naturally ventilated barns rely on wind and natural air buoyancy for air changes. Mechanically ventilated barns, such as cross-ventilated, tunnel and hybrid barns, use fans to achieve the optimal number of air changes per hour.
During the winter months there should be from four to eight air changes per hour. During the summer months barns should have 40 to 60 air changes per hour.
Warm air rises while cool air sinks. Warm air will rise through an open ridge while cool air enters through eaves and open sidewalls. There are ways to achieve gentle air movement in the colder months – high volume low-speed fans, variable-speed fans, inlet location or baffle placement. It’s important to research which methods are optimal for one’s specific situation.
During severe cold or winter storm conditions, a freestall barn’s sidewall should be open one-half inch of the ridge opening. For example, a 90-foot-wide building would equate to a 9-inch sidewall opening.
Once weather conditions are less severe, sidewalls can have larger openings. The goal is to maintain temperatures within 10 degrees of outside temperatures. To prevent creating a humid barn environment, eave inlets shouldn’t be completely closed during cold weather.
Rick McBay, a natural ventilation specialist with Faromor, stated that cows will start to eat for the replacement of body heat when air temperatures are less than 23 degrees Fahrenheit/negative 5 degrees Centigrade. Cows need more feed to maintain body heat during cold weathe. On average a cow produces about 14,400 watts of excess heat, equivalent to the output of a small electric heater. Heat loss depends primarily on the environment, according to the Mechanical Ventilation Systems for Livestock Handling technical booklet.
Sensible heat loss is a measure used to explain how much heat an animal can lose based on environmental temperature. Sensible heat loss occurs in temperatures less than a cow’s thermoneutral zone of less than 41 F. The colder the air the greater amount of heat being pulled away from the cow. Cows will increase their total feed intake to maintain bodyweight to compensate.
Removing moisture, along with noxious gases and dust reduces the risk of pneumonia in cattle. Moisture in barns occurs mainly from respiration from the cows. When cold dry air enters the barn, it’s warmed by animals and can hold greater levels of moisture. While air is moved through the barn, moisture is captured along with the noxious gases and dust and then exhausted from the building.
Kevin Janni, a University of Minnesota professor and Extension engineer, said that maintaining clean and dry stalls is critical for cows to maintain body heat. A wet stall will take heat away from the cow through conduction.
Keeping a barn warm without forming condensation is difficult. Closing the barn may be necessary when preparing for extreme weather events. But there are some hazards to consider when barns are closed for an extended time.
• Creation of a humid environment
• Increased risk of respiratory disease
• Humidity more quickly deteriorates wooden structures
• Exposure to elevated levels of noxious fumes is a health and safety concern for employees and cows
• Condensation will form on housing structures, potentially compromising structural integrity or risk of ice buildup
“When you walk into a barn, you should smell feed before you smell manure,” McBay said. “If you smell manure first the ammonia level is too high. That means the humidity level is too high and the ventilation rate is too low. Letting in fresh air can easily resolve that.”
The Michigan State University Extension recommends steps to address winter ventilation:
1. Test current air flow. Look for areas with stale air because they’ll be problem areas for moisture control. Ventilation-equipment dealers may provide that service.
2. Unroll all curtains, checking for holes and patching them if present.
3. Ensure curtain mechanisms are working properly and complete repairs prior to colder weather.
4. Assess electric components, drive units and gearboxes for automated systems.
5. Check for gaps between curtains, doors and other openings. Seal them to minimize drafts.
6. Assess, clean and repair fans that may be used during winter months.
7. If using paneling, inspect panels for damages. Repair accordingly.
8. Inspect, clean and repair ridge spaces, clearing them of bird nests or other blockages.
9. Encourage staff to note areas that may not be receiving adequate ventilation, as well as drafts and ice buildup on walkways and buildings.
Controlling the barn environment during winter weather can be trickly. With thorough preparation and an understanding of ventilation, managing barn temperatures and moisture can be done, even in extreme winter weather. Visit canr.msu.edu/outreach and mwps.iastate.edu – and search for "mechanical ventilating systems" for more information.
Cora Okkema is a Michigan State University-Extension dairy educator.