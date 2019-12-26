Winter is making an earlier appearance than usual in some regions of the country. Now is a great time to review one’s milking system and protocols to ensure that udder health, production and operation efficiency don’t skip a beat.
Use several steps to winterize milking routine and parlor procedures.
Evaluate vacuum, pulsation and automatic take-off settings. Teat-end health is at greater risk in cold and fluctuating temperatures. Ensure that equipment is optimized with proper settings. Match vacuum settings and pulsation to the herd’s production. Ensure automatic settings consistently remove the unit at the proper take-off threshold to avoid milking during periods of less milk flow. Out-of-range settings and cold temperatures can be a recipe for teat-end damage.
Protect parlor-entrance and -exit areas. Ice and frozen manure in parlor-entrance and -exit areas can cause slippery walkways for cows. Slippery walkways can negatively impact parlor flow -- and put cows and people at risk of injury. If ice and frozen manure accumulate scrape the return lane every hour. Spread lime or sand in traffic areas to ensure traction and prevent injury.
Implement a winter teat dip. Start using a post-dip with emollients to protect, heal and soften teat skin. The dip should be used as soon as the temperature approaches freezing. A good winter teat dip will remain fluid when temperatures fall well less than zero. The dip also should include an effective germicide to kill mastitis-causing bacteria.
Take care of employees. Ensure milkers have proper winter gear such as milking sleeves and gloves to maintain sanitary conditions. A heat source in the parlor also can keep employees comfortable during milking. If employees commute to the farm, encourage them to be mindful of longer drive times. Work with them to adjust their schedules to arrive 30 minutes before their shifts. Have backup milkers in case winter conditions prevent an employee from arriving to work.
Monitor hoses. Provide warm water and sanitizer in drop hoses to keep the parlor and milking units clean. Watch closely for hose leaks. Quickly fix them to prevent ice from building in and around the parlor.
Keep the supply room warm. Monitor temperatures in supply and equipment rooms, especially if storing teat dips and blending ingredients for teat-scrubbing systems. Try to maintain the rooms at 50 degrees Fahrenheit or greater. Ensure doors have proper seals to prevent drafts and to keep hygiene products from freezing.
Be careful when warming teat dippers. If warming teat dippers in a bucket of hot water keep water levels lower than where the container seals. Water can reduce dip effectiveness, increasing the chance for mastitis-causing pathogens.
Monitor water temperature. Ensure there’s sufficient hot water by monitoring wash cycles. When it’s cold, hot water can decrease 10 degrees or more than other seasons. Water draining temperature from a cleaning-in-place system should be 120 degrees Fahrenheit or more to ensure there's enough hot water for the system.
