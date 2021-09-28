Wisconsin wins 4-H dairy-judging contest

Wisconsin earned top honors in the National 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest at the 2021 World Dairy Expo. A Wisconsin team has won top honors for the fourth consecutive year. The 2021 Wisconsin team is comprised of Jenna Gries, Lauren Siemers, Clarissa Ulness and Emma Vos. The team was coached by Paul Siemers and Angie Ulness.
In second place, by a margin of 15 points, was the Florida team of Nicholas Hammer, Austin Holcomb, Julia Heijkoop and Savannah Rice. The team was coached by Gene Holcomb and Chris Holcomb. Other teams finishing in the top five places are New York, Ohio and Maryland, respectively. The teams and individuals receiving recognition are listed.
Top 10 teams – overall
- Wisconsin, 2,025 points, team members – Jenna Gries, Lauren Siemers, Clarissa Ulness and Emma Vos, coached by Paul Siemers and Angie Ulness
- Florida, 2,010, team members – Nicholas Hammer, Austin Holcomb, Julia Heijkoop and Savannah Rice, coached by Gene Holcomb and Chris Holcomb
- New York, 2,003, team members – Aidan Ainslie, Elizabeth Hyman, Kailey Kuhn and Miranda Nickerson, coached by Douglas Waterman
- Ohio, 1,970, team members – Austin Borchers, Cole Pond, Curtis Shellenberger and Madelyn Topp, coached by Sherry Smith
- Maryland, 1,968, team members – Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie, Emma Schnebly, Bryce Zepp and Kelsey Zepp, coached by Brian Schnebly and Sarah Potts
- Pennsylvania, 1,965, team members – Andrew Houseknecht, Sara Reed, Cody Walker and Nicole Weaver, coached by Chad Dechow
- Indiana, 1,933, team members – Jonah Hopf, Paige Hopf, Faith Lortie and Makenzie Resler, coached by Julia Troyer, Marcus Troyer and Lukus Troyer
- Illinois, 1,928, team members – Delana Erbsen, Nevin Erbsen and Jacob Raber, coached by Derek Nolan
- Kentucky, 1,912, team members – Jackson Baird, Loralea Cox, Celia Johnston and Lily Palmer, coached by Larissa Tucker and Bland Baird
- Virginia, 1,908, team members Hayley Daubert, Regan Jackson, Salem Sifford and Ellie Vincent, coached by Jeremy Daubert and Lois Skeen
Top 10 individuals – overall
- Nicholas Hammer, 686, Florida
- Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie, 686, Maryland
- Clarissa Ulness, 682, Wisconsin
- Jenna Gries, 681, Wisconsin
- Savannah Rice, 680, Florida
- Elizabeth Hyman, 678, New York
- Madelyn Topp, 671, Ohio
- Aidan Ainslie, 670, New York
- Andrew Houseknecht, 669, Pennsylvania
- Delana Erbsen, 665, Illinois
Top 10 teams – reasons
- Wisconsin, 675, coached by Paul Siemers and Angie Ulness
- Florida, 663, coached by Gene Holcomb and Chris Holcomb
- Maryland, 650, coached by Brian Schnebly and Sarah Potts
- New York, 643, coached by Douglas Waterman
- Minnesota, 642, coached by Keith Brogan and Cassandra Lang
- Pennsylvania, 641, coached by Chad Dechow
- Ohio, 640, coached by Sherry Smith
- Michigan, 640, coached by Sarah Black and Joe Domecq
- Indiana, 632, coached by Julia Troyer, Marcus Troyer and Lukus Troyer
- Kentucky, 632, coached by Bland Baird and Larissa Tucker
Top 10 individuals – reasons
- Jenna Gries, 230, Wisconsin
- Nicholas Hammer, 228, Florida
- Aidan Ainslie, 227, New York
- Emma Schnebly, 226, Maryland
- Julia Heijkeep, 225, Florida
- Savannah Rice, 224, Florida
- Clarissa Ulness, 223, Wisconsin
- Lauren Siemers, 222, Wisconsin
- Adalee Thelen, 220, Michigan
- Morgan Osborn-Wotthlie, 219, Maryland
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.