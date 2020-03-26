The situation surrounding COVID-19 changes on a daily and even hourly basis is the United States. There’s currently no evidence that this particular strain of coronavirus will affect cattle. But biological risk management is still important for the people working on farms and ranches and for preventing the spread of illness between them. Best practices include frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact between people and staying home if you feel sick, states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s important to clarify that COVID-19 and the bovine coronavirus are very different viruses. The coronavirus family is a huge family of viruses. Each of the viruses typically only affect individual species. So it would not be expected at all for the COVID-19 to circulate or have any health effect on our cattle herds.
There are five main routes of disease transmission – aerosol, direct contact, fomite, oral and vector. Diseases can be spread to humans – zoonotic – by those same five routes. By implementing prevention practices for each route of disease transmission, veterinarians and producers can reduce their risk of common everyday diseases entering their clinics and farms – as well as foreign animal or emerging diseases. Another advantage of that approach is that control measures for one route of transmission can minimize the risk and impact of a number of diseases.
Aerosol means pathogenic agents contained in aerosol droplets are passed from one animal to another or between animals and humans. Most pathogenic agents do not survive for extended periods of time within the aerosol droplets. Close proximity of infected and susceptible animals is required for transmission
Direct contact means a susceptible animal becomes exposed through physical contact when the agent from an infected animal or the environment enters open wounds, mucous membranes, or the skin through blood, saliva, nose-to-nose, rubbing or biting another animal. Some disease agents can spread between animals of different species as well as to humans.
- Subtype is reproductive diseases spread through venereal contact – from animal-to-animal through coitus – and in-utero – from dam to offspring during gestation.
Oral means consumption of pathogenic agents in contaminated feed, water or licking-chewing on contaminated environmental objects. Feed and water contaminated with feces or urine are frequently the cause of oral transmission of disease agents. Contaminated environmental objects could include equipment, feed bunks, water troughs, fencing, salt and mineral blocks, and other items an animal may lick or chew.
Fomite means a contaminated inanimate object transmits a disease agent from one susceptible animal to another. It involves a secondary route of transmission – direct contact or oral – for the pathogen to enter the host. Examples include contaminated shovels, clothing, bowls or buckets, brushes, tack and clippers.
- Subtype is traffic-vehicle, trailer or human causes the spread of a pathogenic agent through contaminated tires, wheel wells, undercarriage, clothing, shoes or boots by spreading organic material to another location.
Vector-borne means an insect acquires a pathogen from one animal and transmits it to another either mechanically or biologically. Mechanical transmission means a disease agent does not replicate or develop in or on the vector; it’s simply transported by the vector from one animal to another – e.g., flies. Biological transmission means the vector takes up the agent, usually through a blood meal from an infected animal, replicates and/or develops it, and then regurgitates the pathogen onto or injects it into a susceptible animal. Fleas, ticks and mosquitoes are common biological vectors of disease.
Zoonotic means diseases transmitted between animals and humans. Human exposure occurs through one of the previously listed five main routes of transmission – aerosol, direct contact, fomite, oral and vector-borne. It’s a separate route of transmission due to its importance.
