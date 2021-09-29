Youth-fitting-contest winners chosen

The Youth Fitting Contest at the 2021 World Dairy Expo attracted 37 youth participants. They represented nine U.S. states and one Canadian province. The contestants, ages 13-21, were given 60 minutes to prepare their animal to be show-quality ready. Judging the contest was Jason Danhof, a professional fitter and dairy-cattle genetics merchandiser from Waukon, Iowa.
Jasenko Gavranovic of New Ulm, Minnesota, was presented the overall fitter award after winning the senior male division. He received a jacket and chute lighting, sponsored by Images Custom Embroidery and Under Udder LED Lighting, respectively.
Dana Johnson of Tomah, Wisconsin, finished in first place in the senior female Division. She and Gavranovic were each presented clippers from Clipper Parts & Repair, in recognition of their accomplishments.
The first-place finishers in the intermediate male and female divisions were Payton Calvert of Cuba City, Wisconsin, and Alexis Blankenberg of Platteville, Wisconsin, respectively. They were presented fitting mats from Weaver Livestock.
Other awards included neck ribbons with medallions and cash prizes to top five finishers in each division, courtesy of the Klossner Family, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, ABS Global/St. Jacobs ABC and Mill Wheel Show Clinics. Mill Wheel Show Clinics also provided clippers for the second-place finisher in both the senior male and female divisions. Contest placings are listed.
Intermediate female division
- Alexis Blankenberg, Platteville, Wisconsin
- Adhyn Schell, Lewiston, Minnesota
- Ellie Larson, Evansville, Wisconsin
- Jamie Gibbs, Rollingstone, Minnesota
- Shelby Knoble, Lancaster, Wisconsin
Intermediate male division
- Payton Calvert, Cuba City, Wisconsin
- Nathan Rumovicz, New Berlin, New York
- Joseph Achen, Little Falls, Minnesota
- Mason Ziemba, Durhamville, New York
- Wesley Winch, Fennimore, Wisconsin
Senior female division
- Dana Johnson, Tomah, Wisconsin
- Cassie Gebert, Wawaka, Indiana
- Brooke Hammann, Barron, Wisconsin
- Haley Beukema, New Richmond, Wisconsin
- Sophie Leach, Linwood, Kansas
Senior male division
- Jasenko Gavranovic, New Ulm, Minnesota
- Robert Nagel, Clymer, New York
- Dillon Freeman, Bremen, Indiana
- Keenan Thygesen, Tunbridge, Vermont
- Jordan Hawthorne, Listowel, Ontario, Canada
