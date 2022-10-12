Youth-showmanship winners named

More than 460 individuals competed Oct. 2 at the World Dairy Expo Youth Showmanship Contest in Madison, Wisconsin. Youth from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania won the junior, intermediate and senior divisions, respectively.
Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, placed first among 156 participants in the junior contest. Hannah Visser of Hutchinson, Minnesota, placed first among 139 exhibitors in the intermediate division. Emory Bewley of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, placed first among 168 exhibitors in the senior division.
Jason French, Brian Kelroy and Claire Swale served as the official judges of the junior, intermediate and senior division, respectively. The top 10 winners of each division are featured.
Junior – ages 9-13
1. Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
2. Livia Sandelier, Loyal, Wisconsin
3. Stella Schmocker, Whitewater, Wisconsin
4. Benny Uhe, Janesville, Wisconsin
5. Kestin Martin, Tulare, California
6. Justin Brandel, Lake Mills, Wisconsin
7. Reid Vandoske, Cleveland, Wisconsin
8. Natalie Mauk, Plymouth, Wisconsin
9. Madalynn Arnold, Earlville, Iowa
10. Tristen Upchurch, Hebron, Illinois
Intermediate – ages 14-16
1. Hannah Visser, Hutchinson, Minnesota
2. Mason Ziemba, Durhamville, New York
3. Logan Harbaugh, Marion, Wisconsin
People are also reading…
4. Peyton Voegeli, Poynette, Wisconsin
5. Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, Vermont
6. Tessa Schmocker, Whitewater, Wisconsin
7. Aubree Topp, Botkins, Ohio
8. Tyler Leuch, Pulaski, Wisconsin
9. Matthew Winch, Fennimore, Wisconsin
10. Brianne Vandoske, Cleveland, Wisconsin
Senior – ages 17-21
1. Emory Bewley, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania
2. Nadia Uhr, Crysler, Ontario, Canada
3. Emi Lange, Utopia, Ontario, Canada
4. Kylie Konyn, Madison, Wisconsin
5. Jordan Hawthorne, Listowel, Ontario, Canada
6. Amy Hughes, Killbuck, Ohio
7. Jack Lange, Utopia, Ontario, Canada
8. Emma Finch, Utopia, Ontario, Canada
9. Courtney Orser, Sydenham, Ontario, Canada
10. Olivia Finke, London, Ohio
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.