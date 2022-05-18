Ag scholarships awarded

The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee recently awarded 48 Wisconsin youth with $50 grants to help offset the costs of their upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects.
• Brooke Mitchell, Boscobel
• Julia Marsh, Eau Claire
• Tymeka Eisberner, Fairchild
• Koy Karaliunas, Junction City
• Hailey Domke, Oshkosh
• Olivia Dittman, New Richmond
• Olivia Taylor, Mondovi
• Amara Bugenhagen, Mukwonago
• Lily Mitchell, Boscobel
• Karlie Marks, Hortonville
• Alison LeMahieu, Cedar Grove
• Audrey Gartman, Sheboygan
• Avery Westphal, Hartford
• Bella Bork, Independence
• Bruce Funk, Sturtevant
• Cadence Holten, New Auburn
• Cole Schauff, Rewey
• Dayton Wolsdorf, Montello
• Delana Marsh, Eau Claire
• Gwen Riedl, Cassville
• Hadley Bergman, Augusta
• Harper Heins, Mineral Point
• Henry Gartman, Sheboygan
• Isabella Race, Shawano
• Jax Zajec, Rice Lake
• Julia Klesmit, Eau Claire
• Karley Westphal, Hartford
• Karter Peterson, Wild Rose
• Liam Whitmire, Thorp
• Logan Groleau, Caledonia
• Max Koepp, Neillsville
• Miranda Seitz, Krakow
• Molly Kedroske, Kewaskum
• Natalie Riedl, Cassville
• Ryan McGinnis, Delavan
• Rylee Schneider, Pulaski
• Scarlett Poppy, Omro
• Shawn Holten, New Auburn
• Sophia Bergman, Augusta
• Trevor Handrich, Weyauwega
• Trey Schmidt, Spencer
• Violet Mitchell, Boscobel
• Wyatt Coggins, Tony
• Wyatt Wolsdorf, Montello
• Joey Marks, Hortonville
• Owen Batterman, Fond du Lac
• Rachel Ballinger, Wild Rose
• Nolan Maurice, Union Grove
The Youth Pig Project grant program began in 2003 to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry through projects that offer opportunities to develop life skills and showcase career opportunities.
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently awarded scholarships to seven current and future dairy-industry professionals, a total of $19,000 in scholarship funds in 2022.
• Bailee Aisenbrey earned a 2022 Mike Dean Cheese Industry Student scholarship. Aisenbrey currently works in the production plant at Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. Set to begin a quality assurance internship this summer, she is also completing her undergraduate degree in food science and technology at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
• Jamie Feldmann earned a 2022 Mike Dean Cheese Industry Student scholarship. Feldmann is manager of supplier quality at Sartori Company and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration focused on project management from Lakeland University.
• Jenna Jakel earned a Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Cheese Industry Supplier student scholarship. Jakel has served for 11 years as the office manager at Loos Machine & Automation. She plans to graduate from Upper Iowa University in December 2023 with a master’s with an accounting focus.
• Stephanie Kraemer earned a Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Cheese Industry Supplier student scholarship. Kraemer currently works as a quality and food safety specialist for IFF in Madison, Wisconsin. She is pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Jack Pluta earned a Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Cheese Industry Supplier student scholarship. Pluta is a processing engineering intern at Excel Engineering. After graduating in May 2023 with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Michigan Technological University, Pluta plans to continue his dairy industry career as a process engineer in Excel’s Food Process Group.
• Bryce Gustafson earned a Brian Eggebrecht Student Scholarship. Gustafson is employed as an internal raw materials grading coordinator at Masters Gallery Foods. He is currently pursuing a degree in manufacturing management at Lakeshore Technical College.
• Xiapor Lor earned a Brian Eggebrecht Student Scholarship. Lor currently holds a utility position at Masters Gallery Foods’ Oostburg, Wisconsin, location. Upon graduating with an associate’s degree in electromechanical maintenance from Lakeshore Technical College, Lor plans to pursue a maintenance career with Masters Gallery.
Visit CheeseExpo.org for more information.
Wisconsin Custom Operators Inc. recently awarded scholarships to two students.
- Reagan Scidmore of Chadwick, Illinois, earned a $1,000 scholarship. She is a freshman at Highland Community College majoring in animal sciences, with plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Hannah Dahl of Columbus, Wisconsin, earned the $1,500 Robert Hoerth Memorial Scholarship. The award is given to the most-deserving scholarship applicant based on their alignment to the overall criteria. Dahl is a freshman at the University of Notre Dame majoring in economics with plans to attend law school to pursue a career in ag law.
The students were selected based on leadership, civic engagement, academics and volunteer activities related to agriculture. Students also submitted essays detailing their educational and vocational plans for the future. Scholarship winners are required to have ties to the Wisconsin Custom Operators -- either as a member, relative or employee of a member, or as a relative of a member client. Visit wiscustomoperators.org for more information.
BASF with the National Corn Growers Association, the National Sorghum Foundation and the National Wheat Foundation recently awarded joint scholarships.
Each winner was awarded $2,500 to be applied during the 2021-2022 academic year.
• Valerie Bohuslavsky, who is pursuing a degree in agribusiness with a minor in entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earned a National Corn Growers Association-BASF Joint Scholarship.
• Lane Remmich, who is pursuing a degree in agricultural business economics at Texas A&M University, earned a National Corn Growers Association-BASF Joint Scholarship.
• Zoe Schulz, who is pursuing a degree in agriculture communications at Kansas State University, earned a National Sorghum Foundation-BASF Joint Scholarship.
• Luke Arthaud, who is pursuing a degree in plant and soil science at Oklahoma State University, earned a National Sorghum Foundation-BASF Joint Scholarship.
• Noah Smith, who is pursuing a degree in agribusiness and applied economics at The Ohio State University, earned a National Association of Wheat Growers-BASF Joint Scholarship.
• Lauren Stubbs, who is pursuing a degree in field crop management at Washington State University, earned a National Association of Wheat Growers-BASF Joint Scholarship.
Visit www.basf.com/us for more information.
The Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation recently awarded scholarships to five Wisconsin residents who were accepted into the 2022 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Cornerstone Dairy Academy.
• Heather Griesmer, Rubicon
• Julio Orsini, Baldwin
• Richard Schultz; Palmyra
• Michelle Stangler, Watertown
• Amanda Williams, Shawano
Visit www.pdpw.org for more information.
The National Pork Producers Council recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to students who intend to pursue careers in the U.S. pork industry.
• Andrew Boschert, Iowa State University
• Grace Christensen, Iowa State University
• Grace Greiner, Iowa State University
• Leah Greiner, Iowa State University
• Andrea Jenkins, Pennsylvania State University
• Avery Mather, Iowa State University
• Abigail Ross, Iowa State University
• Jackson Sterle, Iowa State University
• Beth Stevermer, Iowa State University
• Isaac Wiley, Iowa State University
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be undergraduates in a two-year swine program or a four-year college of agriculture program, provide a brief letter describing their expected role in the pork industry, write an essay on an issue affecting the pork industry, and submit two letters of reference from professors or industry professionals. Visit www.nppc.org for more information.
Merck Animal Health in partnership with the American Association of Swine Veterinarians Foundation recently awarded $5,000 scholarships.
• McKenna Brinning, Iowa State University
• Lucas Buehler, The Ohio State University
• Sam Gerrard, Virginia-Maryland Regional CVM
• Hannah Lathom, North Carolina State University
• Lindsay Miller, University of Minnesota
• Justin Moeller, The Ohio State University
• Kyle Nisley, Iowa State University
• Katie Parker, Iowa State University
• Kaci Way, The Ohio State University
• Allyson Witt, Iowa State University
Visit www.aasv.org or www.merck-animal-health.com for more information.
The National Dairy Herd Information Association recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to two veterinary-medicine students.
• Monika Dziuba, Michigan State University-College of Veterinary Medicine
• Fredrick Mansfield, University of Minnesota-College of Veterinary Medicine
Selection-committee members evaluated applicants on overall interest as a veterinarian planning to work in dairy, involvement in dairy medicine and extra-curricular activities, and interest in using dairy software and dairy records to aid in dairy management and in improving animal health. To be eligible for a National Dairy Herd Information Association veterinary student scholarship, applicants must be third- or fourth-year veterinary medicine students and enrolled at a college that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education. Visit dhia.org for more information.