Ag scholarships awarded

FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative awarded $27,000 in scholarships to 19 individuals this year.
• Kacy Anderson of Mindoro, Wisconsin
• Alane Artac of Greenwood, Wisconsin
• Emma Bangart of Stratford, Wisconsin
• Brittany Bauer of Marshfield, Wisconsin
• Emily Bittelman of Westfield, Wisconsin
• Tyler Bohnert of East Moline, Illinois
• Brady Dehnke of Augusta, Wisconsin
• Delana Erbsen of Lanark, Illinois
• Breann Flannery of Argyle, Wisconsin
• Grace Kling of Taylor, Wisconsin
• Jacob Knigge of Omro, Wisconsin
• Lora Korth of New London, Wisconsin
• Kelsie Kreklau of Stetsonville, Wisconsin
• Brooke Lebal of Kennan, Wisconsin
• Mary Lewandowski of Hatley, Wisconsin
• Jacob Matyka of Rib Lake, Wisconsin
• Ian Riehle of Edgar, Wisconsin
• Calli Storms of Muscoda, Wisconsin
• Ezekial Wagner of Seymour, Wisconsin
Scholarship recipients were selected based on leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, essay responses, and their future plans and career goals. All members of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for postsecondary education were eligible to apply for the scholarships. Visit www.FarmFirstDairyCooperative.com for more information.
The Woodstock Progressive Milk Producers’ Association recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to seven students.
• Riley Davis of Sharon, Wisconsin, plans to graduate in 2022 with a major in kinesiology and a minor in physical activity and health promotion from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
• Matthew Evers of Lemont, Illinois, plans to graduate in 2023 with a major in management information systems with an emphasis in cyber security.
• Nathan Evers of Lemont, Illinois, is majoring in management and leadership with a minor in business law at Bradley University.
• Hayden Funk of Janesville, Wisconsin, is planning to graduate in 2022 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a major in agricultural business and a minor in soil and crop science.
• Elizabeth Katzman of Whitewater, Wisconsin, is currently completing her associate’s degree at Northeast Technical College in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
• Riley Washburn of Darien, Wisconsin, is a student at Iowa State University pursuing his first year as a mechanical engineering student.
• Elisa Weier of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, is currently a sophomore at Carroll University pursuing nursing and will be starting her clinicals this spring.
Association members, their children and grandchildren were eligible to apply for a scholarship that could be used toward tuition at an accredited post-secondary educational program. Woodstock Progressives is a collaborative association for milk producers. Contact hildebrandtfarm@gmail.com or 815-703-3765 for more information.
The Wisconsin National Farmers Organization’s annual first place Steve Pavich and Frank Pries Memorial Scholarship was recently awarded to Justyne Frisle. The second place scholarship was awarded to Tyler Bohnert. The two $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to high school seniors planning to major in agriculture at a college or university.
Frisle plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison and plans to major in dairy science with an applied ag or ag business minor. She wants to find a career that will help dairy farms be an occupation of choice again. Attending Prairie Farm High School, she is active in FFA, softball, basketball, pep club, National Honor Society, forensics and volleyball.
Bohnert plans to attend a four-year university to study agriculture business. He plans to bring business knowledge back to their family farm to help advance their family dairy to the next level. Attending United Township High School, he is active in football, Foster’s Voice Club, LEAD Student and honor roll.
The Agricultural Relations Council recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Lydia Johnson of Bondurant, Iowa. The annual scholarship goes to a college student studying ag communications and public relations.
An Iowa State University student studying agricultural communications and journalism, Johnson completed four internships. At the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, she implemented department communications under the direction of Iowa’s secretary of agriculture and supported 14 diverse bureaus by writing news releases, media alerts and success stories, completing design work and website updates, and managing social media accounts.
For the National FFA, she served as the broadcast desk intern. She produced more than 40 audio packages by interviewing National FFA officers, national proficiency award winners, American Star finalists, keynote speakers and special guests during the 2021 National FFA Convention and Expo.
As the National Association of Farm Broadcasting intern, Johnson interviewed guests, scheduled programming and recorded segments for “The Big Show” on Newsradio 1040 WHO and AM 600 WMT, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She also wrote and updated news articles, podcast segments and social media content.
As the Nationwide agribusiness marketing intern, Johnson assisted in managing the Golden Owl Award, which recognizes 1,700-plus agricultural educators in seven states. She created social media posts and developed banner advertisements.
Johnson grew up on her family’s farm – 3 Sisters Farm, a diversified grain and livestock farm. Her responsibilities included managing a show lamb flock. Johnson won the Iowa State FFA Sheep Production Proficiency Award and earned a Gold Award at the national level. Visit www.agrelationscouncil.org for more information.
GreenStone Farm Credit Services recently awarded either a $2,000 or $1,000 scholarship.
• Claire Duch of New London, Wisconsin
• Alexander Smith of Bay Port, Michigan
• Caleb Tucker of Hopkins, Michigan
• Dane Adams of Shawano, Wisconsin
• Clara Milarch of Port Sanilac, Michigan
• Jenna Gries of Manitowoc, Wisconsin
• Laken DuRussel of Munger, Michigan
• Amber Fietzer of Manawa, Wisconsin
• Margaret Hartmann of Flint, Michigan
• Madelyn Laskowski of Bad Axe, Michigan
• Chloe LaCrosse of Forestville, Wisconsin
• Megan Salentine of Luxemburg, Wisconsin
• Hannah Cerveny of Gresham, Wisconsin
• Layla True of Dowagiac, Michigan
• Ryann Wagner of Lena, Wisconsin
• Elizabeth Henson of Blanchard, Michigan
• Clarissa Ulness of Valders, Wisconsin
• Harlee Wolf of Suring, Wisconsin
• Lora Korth of New London, Wisconsin
• Jenna Stanton of Manitou Beach, Michigan
• Aubrey Rasch of Lowell, Michigan
Each student selected for GreenStone’s 2022 scholarship met the requirements of residing within GreenStone’s territory in Michigan or northeast Wisconsin, be a full-time high school graduating senior with at least a 3.0 grade-point average, and plan to study an agriculture-related field. In addition, each student selected was active in their community, demonstrated strong leadership in school and displayed a passion for agriculture. Visit www.greenstonefcs.com for more information.